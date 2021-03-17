GUEST COLUMN: 'Right to repair' laws hinder ag innovation

Farm equipment is more complex and technologically advanced than it was just two decades ago. Agriculture’s legacy of innovation over the past few decades has increased farm equipment capabilities and helped farmers better manage resources to become more efficient in producing crops. Overly broad “right to repair” laws would hinder this great innovation that allows our farm equipment to technologically advance every year.

If special interest groups gain access to the back-end code of farm equipment such as tractors, planters and combines, it can significantly impact the safety and durability of the machinery. There are federal safety and emission laws in place to protect equipment owners and the public. This is really an issue of assignment of potential liability, not farmers’ ability to repair their farm equipment.

Equipment manufacturers and dealers agree that farmers should have control over their equipment, even though it’s more complex to repair, which is why the major farm equipment manufacturers adopted a statement of principles to ensure end-users, such as farmers and ranchers, have the required information and tools to safely make repairs. Last year, equipment manufacturers fulfilled their promise by releasing comprehensive product guides, repair manuals, and other service information to help farmers make repairs quickly without the help of a certified technician.