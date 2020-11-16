GUEST COLUMN: Resources help students learn more about social justice

MackinVIA is an eResouce online catalog that provides easy access to eBooks, audiobooks, and educational databases. Central Rivers AEA purchases the eBooks (online books) and other electronic resources that then can be accessed by teachers and students in our schools. MackinVIA offers many fiction and nonfiction eBooks on a wide range of topics. Within your school’s MackinVIA, eBooks have been purchased and organized to support the topic of social justice in easy to access groups. There are two groups organized by grade levels; K-sixth grades and seventh-12th grades. Students benefit in reading about others who have stood up for causes of justice and stand as role models for positive change. Several titles in our MackinVIA eBook collections focus on this, such as this K-sixth grade title, “Kid Activists: True Tales of Childhood from Champions” of change by Robin Stevenson. The book is a collection of anecdotes from the childhoods of famous activists, including Emma Watson, Martin Luther King Jr., Malala Yousafzai, and others. Another book title from the 7-12th grade group like this is “Resist: 35 Profiles of Ordinary People Who Rose Up Against Tyranny and Injustice” by Veronica Chambers. This book chronologically profiles 35 men and women in world history who stood up to injustice, such as Malala Yousafzai, Frederick Douglass, Harvey Milk, Janet Mock, and Joan of Arc.