GUEST COLUMN: Resilience is the greatest weapon against oppression

The city of Cedar Falls is circling the wagons to defend against the N-word and racism. A sub-headline in The Courier states, “Equity committee taking action steps to dismantle bigotry.” A mother’s quote in the same article: “The equity committee is working with determination to dismantle racism in the district.” I wish them success in an endeavor that has failed since before recorded history. To succeed, one has to control thoughts, speech, and actions, a strategy ineffective against bigots who are insecure people. Some success is possible with one N-word user, but as with the hydra, another appears, and, unfortunately, Hercules’s name is not on the committee roster.

I suggest revisiting and employing the greatest weapon against oppression to help children and adults cope with N-word situations and other life annoyances— Resilience: the capacity to quickly recover from difficulties; toughness. The advantage of resilience is that it provides the limitless capability to recover from all manner of assaults. Resilience will dismiss the next N-word episode for what it is — an utterance of a highly insecure person whose personal problems go far beyond the N-word use. If one chooses to respond to the user, it can be some form of “I pity your situation, your words have no relevance, I wish you well.” You occupy the high ground with no need to alter your day; you are not a victim. Resilience is not universally present at birth, so an introduction is necessary. In the past, family instilled this success measure, less so today, which forces society to become the default family — read overburdened schools. The committee needs to investigate methods to ensure this tool is available to our students. Resilience does not require one to forget the past but allows one to place it in retirement, so it does not intrude on one’s present or future. Resilience inoculates against victimhood when united with personal self-esteem.