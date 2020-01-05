Since the 2019 calendar has closed out the year as well as a decade, I have been reflecting on some disturbing long-term societal trends. Overall, it has been a decade of divisiveness.
Abroad we see a world in disarray with a weakened EU and a strengthened China. Domestically, we are whiplashed with fast changes on some issues like technology and gay marriage but with stalemate, frustration and anger on others.
Internet culture and social media have changed everything from our elections to our shopping habits. Civic engagement has drifted away from community organizations to smart phone communities. People engage each other less face-to-face because their community is on their phone. In this decade it has replaced the camera, watch, flashlight, camcorder, TV, game console and laptop.
Technology has provided us marvelous information opportunities, but it also has contributed to a sense of personal isolation, the rise of big data, lack of privacy, extremist recruitment, foreign interference, and micro-targeting voter’s political prejudices with algorithms and data analytics. Social media is the new battlefield in the culture wars over abortion, gays, and guns. Because people can write anything anonymously, they abandon accepted behavioral norms, respect and courtesy.
The decade has been marked by an elevation of passion over reason. More people are content to trust their gut rather than rely on facts. In a post-truth world, people believe what they want to be true rather than what is. We merely confirm our bias if we don’t read, listen or travel widely. It seems we don’t gather facts to deepen knowledge and understanding as much as to use them to bolster our preconceptions.
Closely related is the intellectual and moral dumbing down of our society. Lack of critical thinking skills has made us susceptible to disinformation, propaganda and conspiracy. We are dividing into alternate realities, which makes us ungovernable. Education is now viewed as job training, not culture or disciplined thinking. The internet has shortened some people’s attention span down to the size of a tweet.
Religious nationalism has rocked the U.S. as well as the Middle East. The marriage between right-wing politics and Christian evangelical fundamentalism has reshaped both our religion and our politics. We are being driven by culture, identity, and religion. Increasingly, the transactional supersedes the ethical and the ends justify the means. Instead of heavenly rewards, religious militants now seek earthly dominion. Rising secularism and declining church membership have alarmed Biblical literalists to double down on the rigid inerrancy that young people have been fleeing.
The aftershocks of the 2008 Great Recession are still with us. Everyone is a victim, angry at something, and can nurse a grievance into a political rallying cry. While many decry inequality, even billionaires feel unappreciated. Backlash to the first black president, elected in part because of the economic crisis, has resulted in an explosion of hate groups and white nationalism.
Our society is locked in partisan gridlock. We are at an intersection where half the people in the car demand to turn right and the other half insist on left. And so we sit, awash in populist demagoguery. We are deferring problems and abdicating our responsibilities to the future generation on issue after issue: climate change, the national debt, immigration, gun violence, dark money in politics, infrastructure, and health care to name a few. The national mood is pessimistic; we are stagnating at home and withdrawing from our responsibilities abroad.
Our zeitgeist (world view) has changed over this chaotic decade. Martin Luther King epitomized progressivism when he said, “The arch of the moral universe is long, but it bends toward justice.” Progressivism is the optimistic belief society, culture, even mankind could be made less primitive over time with reason and rationality. But there is no particular reason for the world to get better. We only wish it to be so. Belief in human progress is a myth from Enlightenment philosophy boosted by American Christianity that a better world is coming.
Determining objective reality with neither pessimism or optimism is difficult because our view is almost always colored by hope or fear. In the most overworked phrase of the decade — it is what it is.
