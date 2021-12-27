GUEST COLUMN: Redistricting and Iowa’s gold standard

Mention “redistricting,” and many Iowans would need to Google it. Others might remember a high school civics class lecture on the census, redistricting, and reapportionment. In any case, what is it, and why should you pay attention?

The U. S. Constitution mandates that a census be conducted every 10 years so that members of the U.S. House of Representatives may be apportioned to the states for subsequent elections. The first census, completed in 1790, apportioned or assigned 105 seats to a national population of 3,929,214 for 37,421 citizens per seat.

Two hundred thirty years later, after 22 censuses (no reapportionment in 1920), a 2020 census of 331,108,434 resulted in about 761,168 people for each of the 435 members of congress. However, since not all states have populations greater than 761,168 yet must be apportioned a congressional seat, some rounding must occur. Of course, states like Wyoming, with 576,851 citizens, only have one representative.

The 2020 census counted 3,192,406 Iowans and apportioned 798,101 people per congressional seat. This number is a significant change from the 2010 census that apportioned the four congressional seats to a population of 3,046,355, resulting in 761,588 people per seat. This change in apportionment thus required redistricting to ensure Iowa’s voters had equal voices.

Redistricting was necessary because 68 of Iowa’s 99 counties lost population between the 2010 and 2020 censuses. Had the district maps remained the same, the rural areas would have fewer citizens per congressional seat while the urban areas would have more, thus diminishing their influence in Congress. This practice is not allowed, so the Legislative Services Agency redrew district maps to account for these changes.

As you might imagine, creating district maps can be controversial. State and federal courts have had to intervene several times. The Supreme Court issued the famous “one-man, one-vote” decision in 1962 requiring equal representation. Iowa’s first attempt to comply with the ruling after the 1970 census resulted in the Iowa Supreme Court ruling that the Legislature had not obeyed the 1968 redistricting amendment to the Iowa Constitution. The court then imposed its redistricting plan for the 1972 election.

When 1980 came around, the Iowa Legislature created what has been characterized as the national “gold standard” for state redistricting. Gov. Robert D. Ray asked a bipartisan group of four legislators to develop objective criteria for redistricting and assigned the task to the bipartisan LSA. The agency applied the requirements to the census data and generated a map showing the districts. The Legislature would then have the chance to approve or disapprove. If the legislators rejected the first and second plans, the Legislature could modify the third plan. If that plan is rejected, the Legislature may create and impose its plan without LSA input. With the approval of the most recent LSA plan last fall, the Iowa redistricting gold standard has been successful for 40 years.

The League of Women Voters of Iowa began studying redistricting in the 1950s and advocated for the redistricting amendment to the Iowa Constitution in 1968. Then, the league joined other organizations to challenge the map approved by the Legislature in 1971 and was a strong advocate of the delegation of the redistricting criteria to the nonpartisan LSA in 1981. LWVIA President Jean Lloyd Jones was elected to the Legislature and helped develop those guidelines.

Iowans should be proud of their redistricting protocol. While other states often use gerrymandering to protect legislators, producing maps with strangely drawn districts, the Iowa gold standard protects the voters’ rights to be fairly represented in the Legislature. Free and fair elections occur when voters select their candidates, not when legislators divide up districts to favor themselves, attempting to choose their constituents.

The League of Women Voters of Black Hawk and Bremer Counties congratulates the Iowa Legislature for continuing our tradition of excellence! Iowans will be better represented because of it.

For a detailed description of the Iowa Gold Standard, along with the criteria for drawing legislative district lines, visit https://tinyurl.com/Iowa-LSA.

Former LWVIA President Jean Lloyd-Jones recounts the role of the LWVIA in developing criteria for nonpartisan redistricting: https://tinyurl.com/yckpc26d

Cherie Dargan is president of the League of Women Voters of Black Hawk-Bremer Counties.