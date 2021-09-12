GUEST COLUMN: Recent Waterloo Police retirees speak out

There are a lot of voices weighing in on the current morale issues facing the Waterloo Police Department, but the voices of current police officers have been consistently missing. This isn’t surprising as officers take their jobs extremely seriously and have a tradition of refraining from politics. That’s why as three of the department’s most recent retirees we feel an obligation to our colleagues to speak out on their behalf. Politicians and the media have painted a narrative that morale has tanked largely in part to the removal of the griffin from the police department. The griffin is such a small part of the overall problem.

We all served as police officers, two of us sergeants, retiring this summer after decades of service. We took great pride in our choice to serve the citizens of Waterloo. It’s unfortunate that due to issues of poor leadership and horrible morale within the department, the end of our careers wasn’t as happy as the beginning. The negative issues within the department are due in large part to the poor leadership and direction of Chief Joel Fitzgerald.

The concerns with Fitzgerald’s leadership aren’t new. There are glaring similarities of concerns with his leadership skills penned in his termination letter in Fort Worth, Texas. In fact, one could simply change the name of the city and the letter would hold true in Waterloo.