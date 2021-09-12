GUEST COLUMN: Recent Waterloo Police retirees speak out

There are a lot of voices weighing in on the current morale issues facing the Waterloo Police Department, but the voices of current police officers have been consistently missing. This isn’t surprising as officers take their jobs extremely seriously and have a tradition of refraining from politics. That’s why as three of the department’s most recent retirees we feel an obligation to our colleagues to speak out on their behalf. Politicians and the media have painted a narrative that morale has tanked largely in part to the removal of the griffin from the police department. The griffin is such a small part of the overall problem.
We all served as police officers, two of us sergeants, retiring this summer after decades of service. We took great pride in our choice to serve the citizens of Waterloo. It’s unfortunate that due to issues of poor leadership and horrible morale within the department, the end of our careers wasn’t as happy as the beginning. The negative issues within the department are due in large part to the poor leadership and direction of Chief Joel Fitzgerald.
The concerns with Fitzgerald’s leadership aren’t new. There are glaring similarities of concerns with his leadership skills penned in his termination letter in Fort Worth, Texas. In fact, one could simply change the name of the city and the letter would hold true in Waterloo.
Upon Fitzgerald’s arrival in Waterloo, he immediately began changing policies without any input from his own staff. It is reasonable to expect change with a new administration, but new sweeping changes were implemented without any guidance, direction, or training offered to help officers better understand and comply with them. A multitude of requests were made to the chief for training and clarification on his policies, but these requests were outright refused by him. Many of the first-line supervisors sought assistance from other command staff members for guidance but were most often told that they didn’t understand the policies either. It became clear that Fitzgerald was implementing policies that he believed were politically correct but had no intention of helping his officers adhere to them.
Additional policy changes, such as officers being banned from coming to the police station for breaks or even to write reports, have contributed to an overall deterioration of morale. These policies serve no legitimate purpose other than to make the officers’ already difficult job even more so, and perhaps to flex the chief’s authority for his own ego’s sake. This policy in particular is extremely dangerous. It is no secret that in recent years many police officers across the country have been shot dead while parked in their squad cars. It’s incredibly important for officers to be alert at all times when out in the community. That is not possible when writing reports in a squad car.
Additionally, the chief’s highly publicized and numerous job applications to other cities less than a year after arriving in Waterloo speak volumes to his dedication and commitment to the Waterloo community and police department. It is demoralizing knowing the leader of your department’s apparent only real interest is to use Waterloo as a layover until he finds a better, bigger city that will take him. Fitzgerald is detached from the day-to-day operations of the department, and is often physically absent. He appears to believe that his notion of the proper management of the department is superior to all others as he illustrated in his contemptuous response to the recent editorial from three former police chiefs, all with at least a decade of service in the position he has held for just over one year.
Taxpayers should be furious with this declining morale. The loss of so many officers is costing them a large amount of money to rehire and train new staff as well as overtime costs being incurred due to the lack of manpower. In our opinion, change at the department is desperately needed, and it needs to start at the top.
Andrew Clark, Robert Hewitt and Rhonda Weber are former Waterloo police officers.