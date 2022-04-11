GUEST COLUMN: Reassessing the Cedar Valley's housing needs

Two years after the onset of the COVID pandemic no one imagined the impact that it would have on the world. For starters it accelerated the retirement of the Baby Boomer generation that created a worker shortage and is the cornerstone of the rise in inflation. Prior to COVID, Iowa had the lowest unemployment in the country, and according to Blacktower Group, a wealth management and financial advice firm, Iowa was named the best place in the United States for retirees in 2020.

Fast forward to 2022. Inflation is at a 40-year high. Consumers are buying more generic store (private label) brands than name brand products for the first time in two years (pre-COVID). Historically, private-label brands thrive when inflation rises and there is economic uncertainty. During high inflation in the 1970s, private labels grew more prominent as cost-effective substitutes to name-brand products. In 2020 the national average for a gallon of gas was under $2 compared with above $4 just two years later.

The elephant in the room is housing. The cost of lumber and transportation shortages increased the base cost of new residential home construction. Despite an initial decline, lumber is expected to remain high until the fall of 2022 when construction season begins to decline. However, the Federal Reserve is committed to increasing interest rates for the foreseeable future until inflation declines from its current level of 7.5% to 2%. Investment firm Goldman Sachs predicts a 38% chance of a recession in the next two years. Recession or not, Iowa has the worst growth rate in the nation.

The Bureau of Economic Analysis reports real gross domestic product increased in 47 states and the District of Columbia in the fourth quarter of 2021, as real GDP for the nation increased at an annual rate of 6.9%, according to statistics released in April by the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis. The percent change in real GDP in the fourth quarter ranged from 10.1% in Texas to –2.3% in Iowa.

Other data to consider is that birth rates in America peeked in the 1957 and the 2020 census reported population decline in Waterloo. Through the pandemic, confidence in demand for home sales remained positive until the data said otherwise. Sales declined in three of four U.S. regions. Purchases slumped 10.7% in the Northeast, fell 7.4% in the South and dropped 3.7% in the Midwest.

It seems that housing projects that were proposed pre-COVID are still on track. But should they be? What trend are they following? What is the data telling us? Should we trust that new apartment units with higher baseline cost are going to be able to offer below-market rent? If so, for how long? Is the demand for new housing a result of people moving from one area to another and not because we have population increase?

Near term recession is likely and higher interest rates imminent. That means reassessing the validity and details of new housing proposals is essential to supporting economic growth and avoiding economic stagnation. The Cedar Valley will have some serious near-term economic challenges. A proposed Cedar Rapids casino comes primarily at the expense of Riverside, Waterloo and Meskwaki. North Liberty, the fastest growing community in the state, is only one hour away but requires passing two different casinos on the way to the Cedar Valley. A Cedar Rapids casino means lower gaming revenue and lower available funding for grants through the Black Hawk Gaming Association. If the Federal Reserve is adjusting its outlook based on current market conditions, it is the responsibility of everyone else to do the same.

Terrance J. Hollingsworth began working in financial services in 1997 as an investment strategic planner for high net worth private investors. He consults private businesses on the process of unlocking the value of their companies through private placements and initial public offers; and consults on national community planning and economic development initiatives.