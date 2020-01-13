GUEST COLUMN: Ransomware attacks are growing

First, users and IT directors should analyze the existing antivirus program being used. Often times, security solution providers use a reactive approach to security. Meaning, the software will only block known bad files, permitting all other unknown files to install. Then, if one of the unknown files happens to be bad, they will work to remove it if possible. Based on industry research, this approach is no longer feasible and should not be utilized. This is why the National Institutes of Standards and Technology, the FBI, and NSA have all encouraged the use of application whitelisting. By using a whitelist, the device will only be allowed to run known, trusted programs. This means, even if the enemy found a way to worm their way into the server or computer, they couldn’t install anything malicious, because only good programs and files can run.