GUEST COLUMN: Pursuing history in the time of COVID-19

In November, I was reading “Little Songs”, selected poems by Gustav J. Neuman, edited by Margaret Wolf Garland, published in 1980. Wartburg College’s Neuman Auditorium is named in his honor. He holds the record of 54 years (1910-1964) teaching at Wartburg College. He was a graduate of Wartburg and the University of Berlin. He had retired by 1961, when I began study at Wartburg. In 1964, I went to his home, adjacent to that of Gerhard Ottersberg, another Wartburg academic pillar and favorite professor of my father, Walter Fredrick. My father’s great-grandfather helped build the original Wartburg College at St. Sebald near Strawberry Point. Neuman’s son, Edwin, was on home leave from the U.S. diplomatic service, and I had an appointment with him to discuss how I could become a Foreign Service officer. This was a significant step toward my 28-year career in the diplomatic service. Edwin Neuman’s son, Chris, was a Peace Corps volunteer in Yemen while we were stationed there in the early 1980s, and he played on a volleyball team I organized. We became friends. He is now a professor of English at Eastern Kentucky University. Many hands were cupped below, safeguarding and holding us.

The foreword to “Little Songs” was written by Erna Moehl, professor of English at Wartburg during my time there. She writes of his birth in 1888 at Eldorado, youngest of five children of a blacksmith-farmer. In November, tired of COVID isolation, my wife, Merry, and I took a trip to Eldorado, to find the grave of G.J. Neuman and his wife, Alma. We stopped at the county conservation park overlooking the Turkey River valley, untouched by the most recent glaciers. Eldorado is dominated by the St. Peter’s Lutheran church. Like St. Sebald, it is a pioneer congregation of the Iowa Synod of the Lutheran church, established in the mid-19th century by German immigrants, including the Neumanns and Fredricks. We stopped at the church. Merry asked a woman for directions to the cemetery. She was the pastor at the church, and had buried a Neumann at the cemetery and gave us directions. She said that church attendance was good, and services were “drive-in” with radio broadcasting. We took Lincoln Road, turned right onto the Great River Road, then first right to the cemetery and found G.J and Alma in the front row. Several gravestones featured birth dates in the late 1700s; people died young, many of them women probably due to childbirth complications. It reminded me of the Lutheran cemetery in Strawberry Point, with just a few names accounting for most of the graves. As Grandma Bertha Rose Fredrick always said, the apples did not fall far from the tree.