GUEST COLUMN: Public should be allowed at Waterloo council meetings

The present "expert class" (elites) governing the city of Waterloo have mandated no one is allowed to attend a City Council meeting in person until the expert class allows.

Per their mask mandate, one must wear a mask or maintain six foot distancing. Before this no-one-can-attend mandate, I had attended three meetings in person. At those meetings there were only four people in the chamber, two city employees (without masks) and two citizens (masked accept when speaking) with 15-30 feet separating each of us.

I emailed the city's expert class asking the reason for the no-one mandate, receiving the answer “COVID-19." Assuming, as we are told, a mask is part of the answer, I’m still confused!

In my mind, though tragic as this virus attack is, COVID-19 has been made political and a power trip (grab). Why is the expert class exploiting this? What purpose does it serve to keep people in fear?

When one goes to a doctor, gets a diagnosis, you have a cold or the flu (both a virus) they might give you something but mostly also told “it’s a virus that must run it’s course.”

Do your own research, get your own facts. Experts are taking us down a path of control through fear. Become aware of how many rights we are losing bit by bit every day.