GUEST COLUMN: Public should be allowed at Waterloo council meetings

The present "expert class" (elites) governing the city of Waterloo have mandated no one is allowed to attend a City Council meeting in person until the expert class allows.
Per their mask mandate, one must wear a mask or maintain six foot distancing. Before this no-one-can-attend mandate, I had attended three meetings in person. At those meetings there were only four people in the chamber, two city employees (without masks) and two citizens (masked accept when speaking) with 15-30 feet separating each of us.
I emailed the city's expert class asking the reason for the no-one mandate, receiving the answer “COVID-19." Assuming, as we are told, a mask is part of the answer, I’m still confused!
In my mind, though tragic as this virus attack is, COVID-19 has been made political and a power trip (grab). Why is the expert class exploiting this? What purpose does it serve to keep people in fear?
When one goes to a doctor, gets a diagnosis, you have a cold or the flu (both a virus) they might give you something but mostly also told “it’s a virus that must run it’s course.”
Do your own research, get your own facts. Experts are taking us down a path of control through fear. Become aware of how many rights we are losing bit by bit every day.
I’m not diminishing the tragic effects COVID-19 is having, I wish to point out some “facts” I’ve found on the internet that are not being presented in the media today.
The 1918 Spanish American Flu, 50 million to 100 million deaths worldwide with a population of less than 2 billion worldwide. Included in that the United States lost 675,000 people with a population of 103.3 million.
So far (numbers change daily) in 2020 according to WORLDOMETER the world has suffered the loss of 1.6 million people with a population of 8 billion. Of that 300,000 are Americans with a population of 330 million. All death is tragic, but somehow the math they present doesn’t compute correctly. Another item they don’t clear up in my opinion is so as to continue the fear, they sound as if you get the virus your going to die. I’d like to hear/see the stat’s on the whole picture.
What can we do to stop this? I don’t have the answer as I’m not an expert, just a common-sense suspicion this virus has to run it’s course as other virus’s have to.
Remember God is in charge.
David Dreyer is a retired Waterloo resident with a keen interest in municipal government.