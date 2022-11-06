GUEST COLUMN: Public Measure 1 a threat to public safety

When we took our oaths as sheriff, we took on a duty to protect the residents of our counties. But if Public Measure 1 passes on Election Day, upholding that oath will become harder and more dangerous for us, our deputies, and law enforcement officers across the state.

Public Measure 1 is a proposed constitutional amendment on the back of the ballot this year, and despite what its supporters claim, it does not simply add the Second Amendment to our state’s constitution. Public Measure 1 is not the Second Amendment, which is protected in the U.S. Constitution. Instead, this ballot measure is an extreme attempt to overturn Iowa’s critical public safety measures.

The small, legal phrase included at the end of the amendment — “strict scrutiny” — will cause serious, unintended consequences for public safety in Iowa if it passes. At a minimum Public Measure 1 would prevent lawmakers from passing sensible firearm legislation, at its worst it will threaten public safety and undermine long-standing gun laws that keep communities safe and hold offenders accountable.

If Public Measure 1 passes, a violent convicted offender who should not be allowed access to a firearm could sue to get their gun back. Public Measure 1 could overturn public safety laws to prevent felons and domestic abusers from having firearms in the process. We know this could happen right here in Iowa, because similar lawsuits have already happened in the three states that have passed this same amendment. Allowing convicted offenders —- who we all agree should not have firearms — to use a legal loophole to gain access to a gun puts our communities, and law enforcement officers who are simply trying to keep the public safe, in greater danger.

Laws that keep guns out of the wrong hands aren’t the only public safety measures that are at risk if this extreme measure passes. Basic rules that keep hunters safe and from accidentally harming others, like our law that makes it illegal to shoot over highways, could be tossed out in court. Or even local school district regulations that keep guns off school buses could be eliminated. Sensible laws that are intended to keep our kids and our communities safe will be at risk if this measure passes, and our state lawmakers could be blocked from passing common-sense gun safety protections for generations to come. We should be working harder to enforce the laws we have on the books, not making it harder for law enforcement to do their jobs, protect themselves, and keep the public safe.

And if that isn’t enough of a reason not to pass this measure, we only have to look at the three states that have already gone down this path — Alabama, Louisiana, and Missouri — to know what Iowa could become. All three states are facing rising gun violence and some of the highest rates of gun deaths in our country. Research shows that strong public safety laws save lives. Our job is to protect our communities from danger, and if we follow the same extreme road as these states, we’re opening the door to rising crime and gun deaths.

The bottom line is simple: This amendment will do nothing to promote or support public safety. To protect our communities and keep law enforcement officers out of greater danger, I encourage everyone to turn your ballot over and vote no on Public Measure 1 this fall.