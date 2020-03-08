GUEST COLUMN: PSO

Due to the lack of confidence in the PSOs, career firefighters with decades of service have resigned, including Fire Rescue Capt. Michael Buhrow. The city also removed a fire battalion chief with 21 years of experience and reassigned him to perform rental property inspections. The remaining firefighters have to deal with a divisive workplace, as described in a recent letter posted to the Facebook group Stand Up for Safety, Cedar Falls.

In a previous letter written by Mr. Buhrow, he goes into detail about the lack of skills and fitness for duty that the PSOs displayed during training required by state fire law. The letter also explains how a gag order was imposed on career firefighters so that they would not speak about the internal activities taking place. His letter explains that there is a general lack of public safety and firefighting knowledge among many of the administrators.

While it seems good on paper to have cross trained public safety employees, the PSO model poses many risks to the safety of the citizens of Cedar Falls. There is a reason that 99% of communities the size of Cedar Falls or larger have separate police and fire. If the fire station were fully staffed with dedicated career firefighters, that life may have been saved. On the contrary, if the council and administrators would accept public input and implement the system based on the quality of first responders rather than the quantity, the system may work. However, that seems to be more easily said than done as the council seemed to try and push this vote through before a special election could take place to fill the at-large seat, forcing the new system down the throat of the public.