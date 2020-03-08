GUEST COLUMN: PSO

In light of recent events, I thought it was a good time to offer my two cents on the city’s Public Safety Officer program, and possibly provide some details to help inform the public of what is at stake.
The city is proposing to eliminate the position of firefighter” and move to a model that includes Public Safety Officers. These individuals would be cross-trained as police officers and firefighters and be able to respond to a variety of emergencies. PSOs are different from volunteer emergency personnel as volunteers are normally dedicated to fire or EMS, depending on the size of the department. The city is proposing this change as they say that it will save costs for the city.
Cutting costs in safety should never be a consideration. Out of respect for the family and friends involved, the following story will be very vague. Due to the PSO implementation a life was lost. Four fire-response units were dispatched to the emergency. However, due to “staffing issues” only two of the four units showed up five minutes later. Not included in those units, was the truck with specialized equipment which arrived 30 minutes after the first call after having to be re-dispatched. A ladder truck that was also dispatched failed to arrive. The captain on scene was required to perform atypical duties again “due to staffing.” This lack of response with the correct equipment and crew is a concrete example of why consolidating police and fire is a serious risk to public safety.
Due to the lack of confidence in the PSOs, career firefighters with decades of service have resigned, including Fire Rescue Capt. Michael Buhrow. The city also removed a fire battalion chief with 21 years of experience and reassigned him to perform rental property inspections. The remaining firefighters have to deal with a divisive workplace, as described in a recent letter posted to the Facebook group Stand Up for Safety, Cedar Falls.
In a previous letter written by Mr. Buhrow, he goes into detail about the lack of skills and fitness for duty that the PSOs displayed during training required by state fire law. The letter also explains how a gag order was imposed on career firefighters so that they would not speak about the internal activities taking place. His letter explains that there is a general lack of public safety and firefighting knowledge among many of the administrators.
While it seems good on paper to have cross trained public safety employees, the PSO model poses many risks to the safety of the citizens of Cedar Falls. There is a reason that 99% of communities the size of Cedar Falls or larger have separate police and fire. If the fire station were fully staffed with dedicated career firefighters, that life may have been saved. On the contrary, if the council and administrators would accept public input and implement the system based on the quality of first responders rather than the quantity, the system may work. However, that seems to be more easily said than done as the council seemed to try and push this vote through before a special election could take place to fill the at-large seat, forcing the new system down the throat of the public.
Rather than weigh in on what is already being debated, I want to finish with how this has affected me. Due to the overwhelming amount of concern from ex-firefighter, surrounding communities’ safety officials and the real-life events that have transpired due to the PSO implementation, I no longer feel it would be a wise decision to have my future family live in Cedar Falls. That is a shame because I love the Cedar Falls that I grew up in and hoped to land a career in the area.
If you have the same sentiments, I urge you to stand up and voice your opinion at the City Council meeting on March 2.