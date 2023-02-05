Since the 1930s the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) has been in place as a safety net for people who are on limited income.

When it began, “there were widespread food surpluses and high unemployment,” according to the Food and Nutrition Services at the United States Department of Agricultute. In 1943 the program ended. Fast forward to the 1960s: The first Food Stamp Act (1964) was enacted to strengthen the agricultural economy and enable families to purchase nutritious food. Since that time there have been many improvements to the program over the years, keeping the safety net for families in need.

One of the early requirements of the program as it exists today is for each state to have a plan. This plan guides the state in how it distributes SNAP to the communities. Some of the many requirements of the program include that there must be income guidelines, there are work requirements, under certain circumstances you can’t stay on SNAP forever. These are just a few of the many requirements in place already.

The Iowa House has introduced a bill that is harmful to the very people it is supposed to help. On Jan. 26 the Health and Human Service Subcommittee passed House File 3 onto the full committee. Last week the Iowa Senate released Senate Study Bill 1105, which also aims to increase requirements to be able to access SNAP.

Within these bills are proposals that will keep people from even applying for SNAP. The most harmful proposal is asset limits. The current proposal is that anyone who is on SNAP will only be able to have limited assets. This means that if you own a car that has any value or a house that has any value, you can’t even apply. If a person or family runs into hard times — increased medical bills, loss of job, taking in grandchildren — you can’t even apply for SNAP. If you are retired and have a small pension and Social Security — where your income qualifies for SNAP — and you own your house, you can’t apply. Currently Iowa is included with 34 other states that no asset limits. It can be the difference between having a roof over your head and being able to eat. Your car can be the difference in keeping your job because you can get to work.

Secondly, these bills will require a those on SNAP to go through regular reviews by DHHS. As the House legislation reads, anyone who is on SNAP will be required to go through a monthly screening. At a time when we want less government, this can only cost the state government more money. As of today, there has been no fiscal note on either bill sharing what it will cost the state of Iowa to implement the proposed legislation.

Finally, the effects of either bill will undoubtedly push more people to food banks and food pantries in our state. In the Spring when the pandemic disaster proclamation ended in Iowa, demand on local organizations increased dramatically. In the first quarter of FY23 the Cedar Valley Food Pantry, one of the many programs of the Northeast Iowa Food Bank, saw an increase of 60%, if you compare the numbers to the first quarter of FY2020. Other programs are seeing increases by as much as 25%.

To sustain our work, the Northeast Iowa Food Bank asks for continued support from our businesses, churches, foundations and individuals who support us year-round. We are so appreciative of the support we receive from the community to meet the need when we are faced with things we can’t control, such as harmful cuts like this SNAP proposal. However, if these provisions are put into place demand will continue to rise and Iowa will be less food secure.

You can help us by reaching out to your elected officials at the state level and by asking others to reach out. Ask them to oppose any legislation that attempts to cut assistance. SNAP is the safety net, it helps people when they need it most, and it helps our local economies. Life is tough for many people. Let’s not make it harder by cutting a benefit that was built to help the agricultural economy and give people choice when they need it most.

