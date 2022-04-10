GUEST COLUMN: Progress and progressive

Progress is legitimate forward movement toward satisfaction. A cold person seeks heat. A hungry person, food.

Progressivism, on the other hand, is deviance from a practical forward path. It is a topsy-turvy off-ramp, an indiscriminate, savage ideology in which absolutely everything established is declared illegitimate and deserving to be razed.

Standards that have over decades and centuries shown themselves to be successful, prosperous, and sensible are plowed under by addle-pated zealots lashed by idealistic fervor.

Too, and this is crucial, progressivism doesn’t stop. Its bug-eyed advocates never say ‘We’ll stop here, because this is far enough.’ No sooner has one ambition been realized than the goalposts are relocated. And suddenly, what was yesterday proclaimed to be imperative is no longer sufficient.

In March, University of Northern Texas students pounded on desks and chanted a profane slogan, shutting down an address by a Republican politician who had lost custody of his “transitioning” 7-year-old son. Their maleficence was applauded on Twitter by a Texas Democratic office holder. Stifling free speech may be progressive politically, but it is not legitimate progress toward intellectual openness.

During a February debate, a “vegan feminist author” vented the latest progressive thinking. According to the Gateway Pundit, she “slandered meat-eaters as racists, accused them of modern-day ‘colonialism,’ blamed them for perpetuating gender-based structures of oppression, and even stated that hamburgers are ‘misogynist.’”

Other examples abound.

A 1980s Nation magazine writer opined white men should not vote for 200 years, to remedy past discrimination. By 2017, that thinking turned up in the Washington Post. Terms “Other” and “Othering” once appeared exclusively in niche ideological precincts. Today, they’re in mainstream usage.

During one 2019 Democratic presidential nomination debate, a candidate proposed U.S. taxpayer dollars be paid as “reparations” to people who enter the country illegally and against whom citizenship laws had been duly enforced.

In 2020, one Iowa paper complained a rape victim would “have to” testify again, as new and possibly exculpatory evidence had surfaced.

“Have to” testify, when someone’s freedom hangs in the balance? That’s hardly too stringent a requirement. But doing so was cast by the paper as cruel re-victimization. From there, it would be a short trip to declaring initial testifying to also be cold-hearted compounding of the alleged offense.

If testimony were no longer demanded, the ability to cross-examine and contest charges might also be assailed as victimization. Then, why have a trial at all? Allegations would be thought sufficient for conviction.

Of course that’s all speculative, but reasonably so. The nature of progressivism is to constantly pursue furtherance.

The nature of progressivism is to constantly pursue furtherance.

American feminism went from wholly legitimate demands for voting enfranchisement and financial autonomy to contemporary urgings for sexual segregation, sex-based infanticide, male emasculation, and discriminatory legal, educational, and business-investment preferences.

Reflect, also, on the escalation from Bill Clinton insisting that abortions be “safe, legal, and rare,” to present-day encouragements to “shout your abortions,” as though infanticide were something worthy of celebration.

Think of how the push to spotlight diverse representations — a wholly legitimate concept that enriched knowledge — turned into destruction of statuary, historical revisionism in academia, and reimagined entertainment works that offered ahistorical portraits promoting trendy sensibilities.

Restaurants once accommodated smokers, Then, health-and-environment do-gooders rolled up their sleeves. First came “smoking sections,” then “no smoking allowed on premises,” then “no smoking within 12 feet of the building,” and “no smoking in city parks.” I’ve even read of municipalities banning people from smoking in private autos that transport children.

That’s progressivism. As soon as one accomplishment is realized, another that might previously have seemed unthinkable rises for its activist attention. Actual progress is another matter, entirely.

DC Larson is a Waterloo writer whose credits include Daily Caller, Western Journal and American Thinker.