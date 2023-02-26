When journalists confront elected officials, they theoretically represent the public and ask questions on our behalf. Citizens need full, honest answers to efficaciously direct democratic government.

In a 1787 letter, Thomas Jefferson made clear his sympathy:

“The basis of our governments being the opinion of the people, the very first object should be to keep that right. And were it left to me to decide if we should have a government without newspapers, or newspapers without government, I should not hesitate a moment to prefer the latter.”

Perhaps, in Jefferson’s time, journalism was a calling. But it has since become an overbearingly ideological, elitist enterprise. And extreme concentration of mainstream media ownership in few corporate hands, ones with subjective interests and prejudices, has usually meant only consonant views enjoy sympathetic visibility.

“A big part of the problem is that journalists used to choose their career to pursue truth, but in recent years many have entered journalism to be activists,” read a recent tweet by Twitter chief Elon Musk.

During Donald Trump’s time in the Oval Office, establishment press bafflegabbers reproached his popular movement; it sought to wrest control of America from interests that desired its recreation as an effete component of globalist skullduggery.

The subtext was: ‘desires of elites alone should determine our shared future.’ The wishes of common men were far less important to media poobahs and bylined perpetrators than were the vested schemes of upper-crust popinjays in antiseptic and gated mansions.

H.L. Mencken once sneered average folks were merely “the booboisie,” a crude and gullible great unwashed that uncritically indulged base instincts.

As underscored during the Trump term, contemporary mainstream journalists typically echoed Mencken’s condescension, if not his literary acumen. (Alexander Cockburn derided modern press academies as “feedlots of mediocrity.”)

Few, if any, mainstream media commentators criticized Hillary Clinton’s slurring tens of millions of regular Americans as “irredeemables” and “deplorables.” From those who shared the bigotry, silence did not surprise.

The objective, independent press Jefferson lauded remains a noble ideal. But today’s corporatized quisling one is scornful of the common man, dissembles, and shades coverage to benefit partisan fortunes. It is about the greatest foe the voting public can have.