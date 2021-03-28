GUEST COLUMN: Preparing for a better future

Let’s be honest: This has been a challenging year to say the least. From the COVID-19 pandemic to the destruction in Iowa caused by the derecho, we have been constantly confronted by new obstacles. Like the storm that recently shut down power to people in Texas, the derecho took down electricity during the pandemic and left communities without drinking water. Nobody could buy groceries unless they had cash and an enormous amount of food was wasted because we didn’t have electricity. These devastating storms have shown us the need for solutions that address climate change and energy needs while also ensuring our electric grids are resilient.

Here in Decorah, we’ve made great progress making our city more sustainable: We revised our sustainability plan in 2017 to set a citywide goal of 100% carbon neutrality by 2030, we passed a resolution calling for a carbon fee and dividend program, and we’re in the middle of trying to start a solar and battery microgrid in the city. From all this work, we know renewable energies are more resilient than oil or natural gas alternatives, which is why I was so disappointed to see so much misinformation spread about the failings of renewable energy in the wake of the storm that hit Texas.