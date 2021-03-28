GUEST COLUMN: Preparing for a better future

Let’s be honest: This has been a challenging year to say the least. From the COVID-19 pandemic to the destruction in Iowa caused by the derecho, we have been constantly confronted by new obstacles. Like the storm that recently shut down power to people in Texas, the derecho took down electricity during the pandemic and left communities without drinking water. Nobody could buy groceries unless they had cash and an enormous amount of food was wasted because we didn’t have electricity. These devastating storms have shown us the need for solutions that address climate change and energy needs while also ensuring our electric grids are resilient.
Here in Decorah, we’ve made great progress making our city more sustainable: We revised our sustainability plan in 2017 to set a citywide goal of 100% carbon neutrality by 2030, we passed a resolution calling for a carbon fee and dividend program, and we’re in the middle of trying to start a solar and battery microgrid in the city. From all this work, we know renewable energies are more resilient than oil or natural gas alternatives, which is why I was so disappointed to see so much misinformation spread about the failings of renewable energy in the wake of the storm that hit Texas.
While data from Texas’ grid operator ERCOT show that all power sources fell short during the storm, the greatest losses in power came from energy sources like coal and natural gas. Despite the controversy over which energy sources are to blame, one thing is clear: We need more reliable resources and infrastructure in preparation for severe weather conditions that will become more frequent and catastrophic with climate change.
More than simply an engineering problem, a crucial source of our problems lies in the political and economic conditions hidden under the surface. The ultimate source of Texas’ faltering is “a financial structure for power generation that offers no incentives to power plant operators to prepare for extreme weather events. In the name of deregulation and free markets, Texas has created an electric grid that puts an emphasis on cheap prices over reliable service” (Washington Post). Economic interests and political alliances shape infrastructure development and quality. Faced with this unfortunate reality, we need to apply pressure on leaders at all levels to be more accountable to the public rather than to corporate CEOs. We deserve reliable energy infrastructure, but the only way we will receive it is by holding our politicians to a high standard of transparency, accountability, and service to the people.
The bottom line is that we need more protection against the uncertainties that climate change creates. If we can develop stronger grid networks and new transmission lines, we can equip ourselves with a renewed resiliency. We have the capabilities and resources to create more stable power sources, but we need governments and utility companies to lead these efforts. In addition to putting our communities in a more favorable position, these initiatives have immense potential for fostering economic resilience. Creating and expanding existing green energy infrastructure systems offers job opportunities for everyone in our community.
In this time of increasing uncertainty, we find solace in our collective abilities to seek and implement positive change. Although it will require commitment from all stakeholders, there is great potential for a reinvigorated energy infrastructure that will provide mutual benefits for local communities’ health and safety, economic growth, and the environment.
Ross Hadley owns and operates Amundsons Clothing, a men’s clothing store in Decorah. He has a passion for environmental issues and has served on Decorah’s City Council since 2017.