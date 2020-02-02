Guest Column: Please fix Waterloo airport’s third runway

The reason Waterloo has three runways is because we have winds that vary wildly throughout the year. The majority of aircraft that operate at the Waterloo airport cannot handle crosswind over about 20 mph. The larger aircraft can handle crosswinds much better than the majority of aircraft that operate from the Waterloo airport.

The reason this runway needs to be repaired is it serves the majority of the aircraft that operate from our airport. As I look at the council and the Waterloo Airport Board, I don’t think a single member has landed on this runway. I also don’t think Airport Director Keith Kaspari has ever landed on it to truly know its condition. I can tell you from personal experience this runway is nowhere as bad as it has been made out to be. I understand the cost factor, and while that is always a concern, the city of Waterloo seems to have the money to cover a bridge walkway for $1.5 million, and renovate Lincoln Park for $1.2 million. It can put new bathrooms in the Center for the Arts for $500,000 and the list goes on. Klein said in the article Cedar Rapids and Des Moines have only two runways and they are flourishing. There is a reason for that: They value their airports.