GUEST COLUMN: Playing cards at an Iowa Democratic caucus

What might be a thought-provoking message to people attending the Iowa Democratic caucuses this year? What could benefit caucus participants in their decision? If a person was asked to stand up and address the caucus before everybody got in their selected candidate’s groups, what might that person say?

“Hi, I’m a Democrat from this precinct and I have been asked to talk to you at this caucus. As Democrats we’re going to have to lay our cards on the table tonight to select a candidate who can win this election. This is our No. 1 job! If you’re here only pressing specific progressive agendas, we have more important work ahead of us. Our democratic way of life is at stake! Donald Trump must be defeated or our way of life will never be the same. Trump’s carnage to our Constitution is horrific.”

“A 2019 Gallup poll found 31% of Americans are Democrat, 29% are Republicans and unbelievably 38% are independents. Trump’s approval ratings are consistently 43%. He needs only 8% more of the American public to win the election. Both parties are fishing in the same pond of independents, and Democrats need to catch a lot more fish. To hook them, I feel the Democratic nominee will have to be seen as pragmatic and have attainable, centrist views.