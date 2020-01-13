GUEST COLUMN: Playing cards at an Iowa Democratic caucus

What might be a thought-provoking message to people attending the Iowa Democratic caucuses this year? What could benefit caucus participants in their decision? If a person was asked to stand up and address the caucus before everybody got in their selected candidate’s groups, what might that person say?
“Hi, I’m a Democrat from this precinct and I have been asked to talk to you at this caucus. As Democrats we’re going to have to lay our cards on the table tonight to select a candidate who can win this election. This is our No. 1 job! If you’re here only pressing specific progressive agendas, we have more important work ahead of us. Our democratic way of life is at stake! Donald Trump must be defeated or our way of life will never be the same. Trump’s carnage to our Constitution is horrific.”
“A 2019 Gallup poll found 31% of Americans are Democrat, 29% are Republicans and unbelievably 38% are independents. Trump’s approval ratings are consistently 43%. He needs only 8% more of the American public to win the election. Both parties are fishing in the same pond of independents, and Democrats need to catch a lot more fish. To hook them, I feel the Democratic nominee will have to be seen as pragmatic and have attainable, centrist views.
“So I will just lay it on the line. Gambling is a game of chance. We cannot afford to gamble in this election! So in picking our Democratic nominee tonight we need to ask these questions. Can we take a chance on voters not supporting a woman or a gay nominee? Can we take a chance that voters will consider our nominee to be too old, too young, too unhealthy, too liberal, or too unlikable. Will voters be willing to vote for a socialist, a billionaire or a person with only limited local governmental experience? Think about the candidate’s plans you are now supporting and how sure you are those plans can be funded.
“This decision is extremely important but also tough because most caucusgoers are political junkies. We find it hard to relate to voters who are less involved in the political process. But our decision tonight will be historically life-altering!
“Currently with an extremely solid base of 43% of American voters, Trump holds a really good hand and he hasn’t even drawn any cards yet. Are you willing to gamble on a nominee whose policies are financially unrealistic or gamble that the nominee is seen as too old, too young, too inexperienced, or too progressive? Will you take the chance more conservative Democrats, independents, or even left-leaning Republicans will vote for your nominee? This party will have to find a balance of what policies that they want to see and realistically what enough American voters will accept and vote for. Democrats have to consider these factors, or they will not win the election. So players its time to hold em or fold em! How much are you willing to gamble?”
Steve Wikert is a Cedar Falls resident, Vietnam veteran and retired teacher.