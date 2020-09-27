GUEST COLUMN: Placing kids first in education

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

As a former state legislator my top priority was and still is education. Perhaps one of the most memorable and heartfelt moments occurred when I chaired an Iowa House subcommittee hearing on a bill proposing Education Savings Accounts (ESAs). An emotional mother testified that her “public school does not offer my child what he needs, and I can’t afford anything else.” This mother’s top concern was for her child’s education. Expanding school choice in Iowa by allowing educational dollars to directly follow the student will open new opportunities for all children. Recent independent polling commissioned by TEF Iowa demonstrated that 62 percent of Iowans surveyed supported education dollars following the student rather than the school district.

The COVID-19 pandemic is drawing attention to school choice as public schools struggle to provide instruction, whether in person, online, or a hybrid of the two. Many parents are attempting to balance working and overseeing their children’s online education at home. Through these struggles, options like education pods, which are small groups of students who are taught by one teacher or tutor, are beginning to surface. The problem is that many families across Iowa cannot afford an alternative to public schools.