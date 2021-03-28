GUEST COLUMN: Partisanship is destroying Iowa

The Legislature has evolved into imposing solutions in search of a problem. If there was ever a time for bipartisanship to occur, now is the time.

When Democrats controlled the Iowa House, Senate and governor’s office during the 2007-2011 time period, there were six Democrats – known as the Iowa Six Pack – who operated in a bipartisan fashion. Their six votes could kill or support any bill. They collaborated on both sides of the aisle and found solutions to some of Iowa’s toughest challenges. Iowa’s Capitol has been void of a similar bipartisan group for more than a decade.

It would be wise for Iowa legislators to seriously examine the bipartisanship attempts in Washington, D.C., and California as a model to emulate.

In 2010, the U.S. congressional Problem Solvers Caucus was created to ensure the needs of Americans were put before partisanship. Currently it is composed of 52 legislators; 26 Democrats and 26 GOP.

Historically, the only Iowans of this caucus were former Rep. Rod Blum (R-Dubuque) and retired Rep. Dave Loebsack (D-Iowa City). None of Iowa’s current congressional delegates are members of the bipartisanship caucus. (This, in and of itself, speaks volumes.)