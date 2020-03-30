GUEST COLUMN: Pandemic in an election year: A perfect storm

We’re in the middle of a highly charged 2020 presidential campaign and along comes the coronavirus health crisis. The idea of a “perfect storm” conveys a confluence of events that combine to become a powerful and dangerous situation.

Our politics and the coronavirus threat are combining into a real societal perfect storm.

It started Dec. 31. The world was alerted to the pneumonia-like COVID-19, but too much was going on for us to take much notice. In early January the CDC issued a travel notice for Wuhan, China, and Jan. 31 President Trump declared a public health emergency and banned travel to and from China. The intrepid campaigner Joe Biden wasted no time before calling the president’s response “hysterical xenophobia,” and “fear-mongering.” This early political maneuvering added an early layer of energy to the developing “perfect storm.”

The impeachment proceedings left no room in newsrooms, nor in our collective consciousness, to be on top of Trump’s dealings on the health-care front. And Congress was too taken up with the impeachment proceedings to really be diligent about what was going on in China. Trump was acquitted Feb. 5 and gradually we let ourselves become aware of something dangerous happening, as the storm quietly gained momentum.