GUEST COLUMN: Overcoming Incompetency

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

President Trump spent hundreds of thousands of taxpayer dollars last weekend to move his entourage to another of his golf courses. Dozens of rooms and meals taken at the Trump resort. Maybe his presidency will end his string of personal bankruptcies as he sinks our nation in his swamp of cronyism and deficit spending. I am thinking about the road we have been on the past 3.5 years.

We have an unresolved trade war with China, even as Iowa’s Terry Branstad is in charge of our embassy in Beijing. Iowa sales of corn, soy and pork to China have been greatly reduced from levels attained in the free trade years of previous administrations. According to Reuters news service, China has begun to buy more soybeans, but would need “scorching levels of buying” to hit its targets. In May, the communist nation’s imports from the U.S. were behind 2017 levels, not 50% above them, as agreed.

When it comes to combatting COVID-19, we have reached 5 million infections and 170,000 deaths. President Trump said recently, “It is what it is.” It is a national calamity.

North Korea continues to build nuclear weapons and launch missiles after President Trump thought he negotiated a fast deal with a rough and dirty ruling dynasty. No Nobel Peace Prize yet for Trump.