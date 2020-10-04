GUEST COLUMN: Our children are watching

Even during these complicated and challenging times, schools are busy cultivating future leaders, innovators, caretakers, scientists, educators, soldiers, artists, lawmakers ... and the list goes on.

It is in school where children explore core academic content that prepares them to interpret, understand and contribute to the world around them.

It is also here where they learn and practice basic values and norms expected of them as community members — the very ideals that stitch together the fabric of our society.

They learn that honesty is the best policy — always — even when telling the truth is uncomfortable or scary; truthfulness earns us respect and creates space for people to work together to make things better. They learn to be fair and to stand up for others who are treated unjustly; when the playing field is even, everyone has an opportunity to excel, but when it is not, we must provide opportunities to establish equity.

They learn to respect and celebrate diversity; after all, to honor our differences is to enrich our collective experience and to strengthen our capacity to grow. They learn to help those in need, even when it requires making individual sacrifices of their own; to be selfless in service to others is the greatest gift we can give and yields the most bountiful rewards.