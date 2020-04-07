GUEST COLUMN: Other dangers still are being ignored

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The current crisis we are enduring reminds me of the floods of 1993, 2008, 2010, 2016 and all the images of heroic sandbagging, devastated homes, but absolutely no images of cities allowing building in and degrading the floodplains, putting people in harm’s way.

We have known with a high degree certainty that several upstream factors exacerbate flooding, but we seem uninterested or unwilling to act on that knowledge, to walk upstream to address what keeps giving us flooding disasters.

Given the crisis we are in, it is refreshing to see the entire nation is listening to and acting on science and evidence as advised by public health officials and scientists. I was astonished and disappointed to learn infectious disease experts and biologists had warned for decades that this sort of pandemic (rooted in illegal wildlife trade and so-called wet markets) would happen, and had suggested ways to prevent them and reduce their likelihood. That this pandemic the world is suffering from was preventable. But public officials of the world did not act on that knowledge, and here we are.

So, it is seems reasonable for us to ask what other bodies of knowledge are sitting on and not acting on because we have been unwilling or have not had the courage to do so?

Let me nominate just a few: