GUEST COLUMN: Opening Iowa to a just food system

Are we going to stand by idly as these forms of injustice continue in Iowa? I hope not. We already know how to build better food systems. If we want to see thriving agriculture-based communities and availability of healthy foods around us, we need to support our local and regional food economy at every meal. That means households, restaurants, institutions, schools and hospitals need to rethink how they purchase and prepare food in favor of health and local economic vitality. That means investment in local orchards, vegetable farms, grain processing for local consumption, and distribution facilities.

Some $90 million dollars arrives annually in Black Hawk and six surrounding counties from USDA in various forms of crop subsidies. Not a penny goes to help fruit and vegetable growers, not a penny helps start a vegetable freezing facility or a small facility for turning soybeans into tofu or wheat into flour or oats into rolled oats, not a penny helps us start a food hub to aggregate local supplies to serve local institutional food buyers like a school district. These food system enterprises create local economic value, support local food and farm businesses, and help us serve ourselves good food.