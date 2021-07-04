GUEST COLUMN: 'One country, one constitution, one destiny'

“One country, one constitution, one destiny.”
— Daniel Webster
On this Fourth of July, the 245th anniversary of the signing of our Declaration of Independence, Webster might be surprised to find his quotation reconstrued to read: “Divided country, debated constitution, and as for destiny, we’re going to hell in a hand-basket.”
No, we’re not!
“We, the people” of this great country are doing just what we are supposed to be doing and what we have always done. We are arguing, we are adjusting, we are changing with the times, growing, individually and societally.
The time to seriously worry about the United States is if we are not debating. That would mean we are afraid of the repercussions of dissension, worried about retaliation, or our views have been corralled by a dictator. We may have assimilated, to different degrees, living in the U.S., but Americans are not the Borg. (“Star Trek,” cybernetic beings, assimilated, of one mind so no individual exists.) This is a country of individuals.
Pundits on either side of extremism like to use our Constitution as justification for their favorite maxims, evidence of their ordained views. Yet, the Constitution has withstood jabs from all directions, it’s changed, interpreted one way, walked back, reassessed, added to. It is a live document, and though we are not celebrating its ratification today, our forefathers must be celebrated for that. Truly an accomplishment of the ages.
Many specialize in romanticizing, or villainizing, the past. But we cannot know really what it was like to live in another’s time, any more than we can zip back 245 years to Philadelphia and tell Thomas Jefferson it’d be much easier to draft the Declaration of Independence in Google Docs. Still, from our enlightened position fortified by the years, where hindsight must be 20/20, we stand in judgment of our ancestors. To attempt to tear down the past is like slapping a college graduate’s hand for spilling her milk when she was two. There is great value in learning from our past, but judging our predecessors does not change history, any more than devaluing our contemporaries changes the present.
The truth is, we cannot help but swirl in the broth of our own times. Like it or not, those alive with you now are the people you are stuck with on this planet. And our country’s problems, well, they’re yours, too.
The United States has always brooked controversy, has always had challenges. Is there a country that doesn’t, a person who doesn’t? Working through them is the true test, the pendulum swinging but not toppling the watch-tower. Every era thinks their time is the worst, and simultaneously, the best. Did your parents like your music? Do you like your children’s?
Today, to varying extents, we will be caught up in celebrating the birthday of this big, wide, diverse country. Our surge of patriotism may last only a day, but it is something. “Patriotism is the vital condition of national permanence.” (George William Curtis)
Besides, if all our feuds were over, that’d likely mean we were united against a common enemy, and another world war is far too extreme a correction for political disagreement. Let’s just keep arguing.
So, keep your opinions, they’re yours. Or change them, they’re yours to change. Believe this country, where you can freely express those opinions, is often wrong. Because it is. But it is often on the right side of history as well, or at least attempting to get there.
We will hear songs today we think are surging with patriotism, such as “Born in the USA.” Although those lyrics were used as the proud anthem of several presidential campaigns, among them Ronald Reagan’s and Donald Trump’s, Bruce Springsteen’s song is actually about a disillusioned Vietnam vet. Contradictions, conflicts, misinterpretations, that is America.
Most importantly, and always, we must “keep on keeping on.” “Keep on Keepin’ On,” by Curtis Mayfield, now that’s an inspiring song.
So today, somewhere between the burgers and the fireworks, the sparklers and the lightening bugs, listen to, or hum, or belt out one of our truly great patriotic songs, “America, the Beautiful.”
Because our country is — so very beautiful.
Amy Lockard is a parent in Cedar Falls.