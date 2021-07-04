GUEST COLUMN: 'One country, one constitution, one destiny'

Many specialize in romanticizing, or villainizing, the past. But we cannot know really what it was like to live in another’s time, any more than we can zip back 245 years to Philadelphia and tell Thomas Jefferson it’d be much easier to draft the Declaration of Independence in Google Docs. Still, from our enlightened position fortified by the years, where hindsight must be 20/20, we stand in judgment of our ancestors. To attempt to tear down the past is like slapping a college graduate’s hand for spilling her milk when she was two. There is great value in learning from our past, but judging our predecessors does not change history, any more than devaluing our contemporaries changes the present.

The truth is, we cannot help but swirl in the broth of our own times. Like it or not, those alive with you now are the people you are stuck with on this planet. And our country’s problems, well, they’re yours, too.

The United States has always brooked controversy, has always had challenges. Is there a country that doesn’t, a person who doesn’t? Working through them is the true test, the pendulum swinging but not toppling the watch-tower. Every era thinks their time is the worst, and simultaneously, the best. Did your parents like your music? Do you like your children’s?