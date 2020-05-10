GUEST COLUMN: On lawns, Scrabble, goulash and a mother’s love

I had delayed the obvious. It was Opening Day for lawn mowing. Or so I thought.
I heard a voice in my head, and it made me smile.
“Is it really that long?” I heard my mother saying in my head. She passed away in December. But the thought was as crisp and clear as if she’d actually said it.
The next comment was the same.
“If I were you, I’d just let it go,” I heard her say.
I know exactly where the conversation would flow from there. It’s a conversation we’d had on many an early spring day. And it’d go something like this.
“Well, Mom, it’s probably going to rain, and I’d rather cut it now than have the mower kill because the grass was too long.”
“Well, you do what you want, but I’d let it go.”
Of course I’d have to call her out.
“You just want me to play Scrabble.”
“No, you mow your lawn if you think you need to,” adding, “I know Scrabble’s not that much fun when you never win.”
The gauntlet had been thrown. I’d go over, grab the Scrabble game from under the day bed, and the Scrabble dictionaries from the cubby under her computer desk. And we’d have at it.
About five hours later, back home, I’d get a call.
“Did you get our lawn mowed?”
“Yes, Mom.”
“I see it’s raining. Did you get wet?”
“No, Mom. It sprinkled a little, but I got it done.”
“Was it long enough?”
“No, Mom. You were right. There were some places I couldn’t see where I was mowing.”
“Well, I thought so. But I bet you’re glad you got it done anyway. I’m sorry you lost at Scrabble. It’d probably be more fun if you won once in a while.”
“That’s OK, Mom.”
“Well I made some goulash for supper. I made too much so I made you a TV dinner. You can come and get it any time you want.”
“Oh, OK, thanks.”
“Now if you don’t want it, that’s OK. I’ll either have it for leftovers or just throw it out.”
No, Mom. I want it!”
“Well good. Now, when do you want your hair cut?”
“I didn’t know if you were up for it.”
“Oh, hell, Pat, I can cut your hair in my sleep! Besides, I can’t stand it when it gets over your ears. You’re starting to look like Cousin It!”
“Well, how about tomorrow after work?”
“That fine,” she’d say. “Just don’t come over when I’m watching my story!”
“Have they found the father of the baby yet?”
“What do you mean?”
“Oh c’mon Mom, every time I try to watch that, they’re talking about ‘the father of the baby.’ That baby has to be about 35 years old now.”
“You little s—-!”
“OK Mom, I’ll see you tomorrow.”
“Are you coming over for the goulash?”
“Now?”
“Well it’s hot now. I guess you could nuke if you wait ‘til tomorrow but you better add water if you do. Otherwise it gets dry. I hate dry goulash.”
“OK Mom, I’ll be over in a little bit.”
I hang up. But then I’d call back.
“Mom?”
“Yeah?”
“I love you.”
“Why’d you call back just to say that?”
“Because I didn’t want to forget.”
“Oh Pat.”
“Besides, you need to hear it once in a while. And I may not be able to say it to you some day. So I’m saying it now.”
“Well, I love you too.”
“I know you do, Mom.”
As I finished my reverie, and my lawn mowing, I looked up and saw a bald eagle soaring high in the heavens above the cemetery near my home, up against the clouds. I imagined she was looking for food for her young, and keeping an “eagle eye” out for her offspring in case of trouble.
Kind of like someone else I know.
Happy Mother’s Day.
Pat Kinney of Waterloo is a former reporter and editor for The Courier.
