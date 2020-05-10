GUEST COLUMN: On lawns, Scrabble, goulash and a mother’s love

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I had delayed the obvious. It was Opening Day for lawn mowing. Or so I thought.

I heard a voice in my head, and it made me smile.

“Is it really that long?” I heard my mother saying in my head. She passed away in December. But the thought was as crisp and clear as if she’d actually said it.

The next comment was the same.

“If I were you, I’d just let it go,” I heard her say.

I know exactly where the conversation would flow from there. It’s a conversation we’d had on many an early spring day. And it’d go something like this.

“Well, Mom, it’s probably going to rain, and I’d rather cut it now than have the mower kill because the grass was too long.”

“Well, you do what you want, but I’d let it go.”

Of course I’d have to call her out.

“You just want me to play Scrabble.”

“No, you mow your lawn if you think you need to,” adding, “I know Scrabble’s not that much fun when you never win.”