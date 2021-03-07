GUEST COLUMN: Old books and the new extremism

All mass movements deprecate the present, for example see the 2017 U.S. presidential inaugural speech on American carnage. They glorify the past, and excite hope for change in the future (Make America Great Again). Emphasis is put on illusions of greatness and arrogance (We’re number one in everything). All claim to have the ultimate and absolute truth (believe only Fox, or Rush, or Info Wars, but do not listen to the lying lame-stream news). Most make use of a big lie and tell it often (I really won. The election was rigged. Germany was stabbed in the back. Power to the proletariat.).

Mass movements unify by finding a common enemy (Jews, immigrants, gays, Muslims, liberals) and a leader whose main requirement is audacity and joy in defiance (an unconventional politician, a disrupter), possession of the one and only truth, (only I can save you), and a cunning estimate of human nature (I love you and know just what you need). They want a leader with unbounded brazenness (120 tweets in a single day, I am the greatest ever, I know more about x than anybody), and a capacity for holding the utmost loyalty of a group (I could shoot someone on Fifth Avenue and not lose support. I can be treasonously derelict in my duties and still not be impeached).