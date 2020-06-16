GUEST COLUMN: Need for law enforcement reform? Yes, but there’s so much more

While we are intensifying the attention on black deaths from homicide, we must widen that concern in another way. We’ll get the best results if this collective angst is extended beyond police involved deaths to address the other 99% of black homicide victims. Why limit the effort?

We’ve seen many attempts to deal with violence and societal problems. Typically, these ideas end up desperately grasping for ideas that quickly come to mind, but which eventually hit a dead end. If we want to improve this problem, we must understand that there are other underlying causes for eruptions of anarchy and violence. Smart law enforcement reform is a good thing, but unless we dig deeper, we’ll once again head down that same path of hasty “feel-good” solutions that solve nothing.

We should be honest with ourselves by considering more nuanced causes of societal problems and violence. I believe we’ve “fuzzied” the edges between morality and immorality. Moral absolutes have been set aside in favor of unlimited tolerance and making personal decisions about right and wrong. “Urban poverty plantations” partially reflect failed social programs and are breeding grounds for hatred, racism and violence. And societal forces seem to have led to a growing disregard for the lives of others. All of these fuel violence of this type.