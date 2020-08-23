GUEST COLUMN: National museum schools us on “whiteness”

Even though several admirable attributes were listed, the exhibit’s message wasn’t positive. Here’s how it described its theme: “White people and their traditions, attitudes and ways of life have been normalized over time and are now considered standard practices in the United States.” These have been internalized by all citizens, “including people of color.”

The intention was clear: White people should receive the message that these characteristics, many commonly considered good life practices, are major causes of racial tensions and should be objects of white shame. For Black people, the implication is that these mostly desirable attributes are not typically shared by black or brown citizens. Either way, this type of over-analysis is racist and certain to sow even greater racial tension.

Critics considered the exhibit offensive for whites and Blacks alike. Was this someone’s veiled attempt to lower the bar of traditional American values. On the other hand, it could have been written by a white supremacist. Because of its puzzling and controversial nature, the online chart was removed. But why was it part of the exhibit in the first place?