GUEST COLUMN: National museum schools us on “whiteness”

Too many news reports, conversations, and personal thoughts deal with race and racial turmoil. Everything, good or bad, seems to be viewed through a racial lens. While my college years were filled with racial tension, this feels quite different. Martin Luther King Jr., a legend and hero, was assassinated a few weeks before my 1968 college graduation. He taught us we should look beyond race, the opposite of what’s happening now.
Historian Victor Davis Hanson recently wrote that in the 1960s, protests were for racial assimilation and integration. MLK’s agenda was “making race incidental, not essential. Not so with today’s cultural revolution. It seeks to ensure that racial difference is the foundation of American life.”
Whiteness has become a “crime of the times,” and the Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History and Culture recently created a new online section that included a chart titled “Aspects and Assumptions of Whiteness & White Culture in the United States.” Now, hold firmly onto your chair.
Here are some things the exhibit identified as characteristics of whiteness and white culture: rugged individualism; nuclear family structure; emphasis on scientific method and objective thinking; and protestant work ethic. There were several other less admirable characteristics, but those I mentioned would strike many people as being reflective of positive national values.
Even though several admirable attributes were listed, the exhibit’s message wasn’t positive. Here’s how it described its theme: “White people and their traditions, attitudes and ways of life have been normalized over time and are now considered standard practices in the United States.” These have been internalized by all citizens, “including people of color.”
The intention was clear: White people should receive the message that these characteristics, many commonly considered good life practices, are major causes of racial tensions and should be objects of white shame. For Black people, the implication is that these mostly desirable attributes are not typically shared by black or brown citizens. Either way, this type of over-analysis is racist and certain to sow even greater racial tension.
Critics considered the exhibit offensive for whites and Blacks alike. Was this someone’s veiled attempt to lower the bar of traditional American values. On the other hand, it could have been written by a white supremacist. Because of its puzzling and controversial nature, the online chart was removed. But why was it part of the exhibit in the first place?
This wasn’t the museum’s first experience fielding accusations of bias. When it first opened, many were surprised there was no exhibit featuring the career of Supreme Court Associate Justice Clarence Thomas. It’s even more of a surprise when one learns the museum paid tribute to Anita Hill, whose main claim to fame was her attempt to block Thomas’ confirmation with charges of sexual harassment.
There have been other Black Americans, virtually all conservative, who’ve been overlooked. These include: Edward Brooke, the first African American to be elected to the U.S. Senate by popular vote; Alveda King, niece of Martin Luther King Jr.; and prominent economists Thomas Sowell and Walter Williams. Those all seem like reasonable candidates considering Black Lives Matter is represented in the museum.
There’s so much I don’t understand. One of my critics expressed, in writing, that my admiration for Martin Luther King merely provides cover for my true white supremacist tendencies. So many things we experience these days seem upside down. I was recently asked if this world is so crazy that soon we might learn that two plus two doesn’t “necessarily” equal four.
Well, guess what? Last week I came across an article, “Does mathematics equal Western imperialism?” by Nancy Pearcey, professor and scholar in residence at Houston Baptist University. She’s also concerned. She quotes an Illinois education professor, Rochelle Gutierrez, who wrote that “mathematics itself operates as whiteness.” Gutierrez “charges that algebra and geometry perpetuate white privilege because the textbook version of math history is Eurocentric.” Pearcey also quotes a teacher and PH.D. student, a self-described “change agent,” recently tweeting: “The idea of 2+2 equaling 4 is cultural,” a product of “western imperialism/colonialism.”
It seems like there’s someone out there inventing ways to make it difficult for Black and white citizens to simply get along.
Steve Bakke is a Courier subscriber living in Fort Myers, Fla. He is a retired CPA and commercial finance executive.
