GUEST COLUMN: My grandchildren's nation

The much discussed liberal/moderate divide among Democratic voters as we approach the Iowa caucuses is probably not as wide as it appears.
As an older (72) voter comparing candidates I see little difference in their fundamental values which are rooted in the commitment to treat every American with equal justice and to uphold the dignity of all. Specific policy discussions revolve around alternative strategies to advance those values; these discussions are necessary.
My decades of experience cause me to ask — how’s that going to work? I have witnessed significant, if unequal, progress in critical areas. We should not allow the perfect to become the enemy of the good. However, we have been drifting toward short-sighted, self-centered policies favoring the wealthy and powerful. We have been too willing to deal our children and grandchildren a losing hand. We are not maintaining the clear, consistent, and carefully communicated foreign policy necessary to foster peace. We are not even trying to deal with the already apparent impacts of climate change and environmental degradation.
Massive debt-financed tax cuts and neglected roads, bridges, water and sewer systems will leave future generations short of the resources needed to deal with the challenges they will face. We have been too reluctant to be sure they will have the assured access to health care we as seniors value so highly. And we are permitting a toxic flood of money from unidentified, unaccountable sources to erode the foundations of our representative democracy.
I may not fully agree with my younger neighbors on strategies or, perhaps, the best candidates to advance both values and strategies. However, I stand solidly with them in working for a fundamental change in direction that will provide them more stable footing for their future.
After all, this is my grandchildren’s nation.
Remembering those we lost in the Cedar Valley in 2019.
Al Charlson is a retired bank trust officer living in Waverly.