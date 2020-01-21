GUEST COLUMN: My grandchildren's nation

The much discussed liberal/moderate divide among Democratic voters as we approach the Iowa caucuses is probably not as wide as it appears.

As an older (72) voter comparing candidates I see little difference in their fundamental values which are rooted in the commitment to treat every American with equal justice and to uphold the dignity of all. Specific policy discussions revolve around alternative strategies to advance those values; these discussions are necessary.

My decades of experience cause me to ask — how’s that going to work? I have witnessed significant, if unequal, progress in critical areas. We should not allow the perfect to become the enemy of the good. However, we have been drifting toward short-sighted, self-centered policies favoring the wealthy and powerful. We have been too willing to deal our children and grandchildren a losing hand. We are not maintaining the clear, consistent, and carefully communicated foreign policy necessary to foster peace. We are not even trying to deal with the already apparent impacts of climate change and environmental degradation.