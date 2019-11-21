I’ll confess — I have an addiction. It has come and gone through the years. It began at a shockingly young and innocent age, fed by a pusher named Carlos.
I’ve moved from periods of control to times of rampant need and reckless desire. Lately, it has nearly taken over my life. This addiction has been compounded by access to the internet. I know I should avoid, but when the photos appear on my phone, I’m unable to turn away.
My wife is aware and worried. Even though she knows, I still find myself hiding, then when I’m sure she’s not watching, I pull out my phone, go to a certain page and pull up the pictures that send me into uncontrollable urges.
I’ve successfully hidden this from my kids, but to finally come clean and get my life back in control, I’m afraid my darkest secret must be told.
My name is Gary, and I’m addicted to BPTS (breaded pork tenderloin sandwiches.)
My addiction was originally fed by a restauranteur named Carlos, but has boiled over largely due to the Facebook page “Pursuing Pork Tenderloin Sandwiches.”
The salacious and revealing pictures of the bare, golden brown breading wrapped around an expansive but tender and succulent piece of pork, seductively laid out on the soft bottom of a bun with the top shamelessly removed. Often the only thing covering this salacious piece of flesh is a single dill pickle slice, perfectly placed to tantalize taste buds and drive addictions into near animalistic desires. No, this page isn’t a support group but a meeting point where others who are addicted share pictures and feed the monster that has taken over their life.
It’s not her fault, but it didn’t help that I married an Iowa girl. The Hawkeye state takes pork production seriously, and has adopted the unofficial slogan, “We sell no swine before it’s time.”
As I scan this Facebook page, I learn this deadly addiction is spreading worldwide, but most of the pusher sites are Midwestern restaurants. My wife, Arlene, is from Waterloo. When we plan trips there, they always include a stop at Newton’s, a former jewelry store, turned BPTS pusher.
I’m reaching out for help. I’ve tried blocking the page from my phone, but to do so, it takes a real desire to stop. I know I should. My brain says, “Stop,” but my body trembles and I break out in perspiration at the thought of never tasting a BPTS again. I know I’m not alone, but that realization only tries to tell me, “It’s OK. Keep looking. Keep eating. Others are doing it. Why not me?”
Please stop me before I eat again.
