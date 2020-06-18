GUEST COLUMN: Moving forward from George Floyd's killing

According to the Gospels, Jesus befriended those who were ignored and rejected by the political and religious leaders. This included the poor, the sick, and those living on the margins of society. There was no justice, and those in power were OK with that. These were precisely the people to whom Jesus reached out and not only welcomed but advocated for with his actions. Jesus was a social reformer. That’s what he announced as his mission at the beginning of his career.
Unfortunately, Jesus’ love and concern for all human beings was ignored by the “followers” of Jesus who established what we know as Christianity. Throughout its history, Christianity has been dominated by a message which thought of its beliefs as making participants special when compared to nonbelievers. Christians even fought each other over their doctrinal beliefs. The need to be more privileged than others was always closely associated with Christianity.
With this background, it is easy to “connect the dots” and see how natural it was for Christianity to accept slavery. How this played out in America is tragic. People coming to America in search of “religious freedom” led to the belief that America was established as a “Christian nation.” Native Americans who helped the first arrivals survive the winter were removed from their territories, given treaty rights to new lands, only to be displaced by the new nation breaking one treaty after another and eventually killing native Americans as if they were not human.
When it became profitable to buy captured humans from Africa and to haul them to America to be sold as property to owners who would use them for forced labor, the American “Christian” culture approved. Christians shared their religion with the slaves, but it was made clear that there was a distinction: Whites were dominant, black were subservient. If the two groups met for worship, blacks could sit in the balcony. For census purposes, black slaves were counted as 3/5th human. America fought a Civil War instigated in an attempt to defend the continuation of slavery.
While slaves were freed after the Civil War, racism continued. Christianity and racism are like two peas in a pod. They are so closely entwined that some branches of American “Christianity” use their religion to openly justify oppression of people of color. As one who grew up in American Christian beliefs and culture, I believe we have an ingrained bias toward being racist, and the best we are able to do is to acknowledge it and try to work against it.
But we can change. I lived through the 1960s, and though some things changed much has remained the same. I am convinced this time it could be different.
More white people have become aware of the problem and are demanding changes. The video of George Lloyd’s slaying in front of witnesses as he cried out “I can’t breathe!” is so disturbing that we can’t let this time pass without personal change and community action. It haunts me. I suggest you watch all nine minutes: Observe his helplessness (hands handcuffed behind his back, lying on his stomach, white knees on this neck and back). Focus on his face when visible. Watch it as many times as necessary until you feel your heart change. Then get involved.
Another image has caught my heart. I saw it on Facebook. It is a picture of a neatly dressed black child perhaps 5 years old. He is standing alone in a grassy area (a parent behind but not distracting the focus on the child) with the saddest expression you could imagine on his face. I just want to reach out and give him a hug. He holds a sign that reads “I matter.”
The Rev. Edgar Zelle is a retired ELCA pastor living in Waverly.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!