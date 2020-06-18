GUEST COLUMN: Moving forward from George Floyd's killing

When it became profitable to buy captured humans from Africa and to haul them to America to be sold as property to owners who would use them for forced labor, the American “Christian” culture approved. Christians shared their religion with the slaves, but it was made clear that there was a distinction: Whites were dominant, black were subservient. If the two groups met for worship, blacks could sit in the balcony. For census purposes, black slaves were counted as 3/5th human. America fought a Civil War instigated in an attempt to defend the continuation of slavery.

While slaves were freed after the Civil War, racism continued. Christianity and racism are like two peas in a pod. They are so closely entwined that some branches of American “Christianity” use their religion to openly justify oppression of people of color. As one who grew up in American Christian beliefs and culture, I believe we have an ingrained bias toward being racist, and the best we are able to do is to acknowledge it and try to work against it.

But we can change. I lived through the 1960s, and though some things changed much has remained the same. I am convinced this time it could be different.