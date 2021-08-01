GUEST COLUMN: More work must be done to remove stigma from mental health issues

The second shot of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine eased into my arm with no effects. I went back to work and had a regular day.

Then there was Day Two. I experienced fatigue, low-level body aches, and a general feeling of “blah.” Simple tasks seemed to take an enormous amount of effort and energy. Leaving work early, I went home and slept for 12 hours.

When I woke, I felt normal again and relieved that the one bothersome day of vaccine side effects was over.

That was a while ago. But I still think about Day Two because it showed me — at least for a day — what many people with untreated depression, anxiety or a bipolar disorder may suffer on a lot of days.

The National Alliance on Mental Illness reports that about 20% of adults experience mental illness each year and that only about half receive treatment. Other sources report higher percentages.

No matter which numbers are used, they’re big. A major, contributing factor is that many are fearful of the stigma and being perceived negatively by society.