GUEST COLUMN: More fortunate could donate stimulus checks

On Tuesday, the U.S. Congress passed a new stimulus bill to provide Americans with some relief, including $600 stimulus checks to individuals. As it currently stands, individuals with an adjusted gross income of $75,000 or less will hopefully see these dollars in the coming weeks. This is good news for many people across our nation and right here in Iowa, especially those who will rely on these dollars to meet basic needs such as rent, food, medicine, child care and more.
COVID-19 has impacted the lives of all of us, but the most vulnerable among us have experienced the greatest hardships. The pandemic has slowed our economy, left millions unemployed, and deepened socioeconomic and racial inequity. According to a study by the University of Chicago and the University of Notre Dame, the national poverty rate increased by 2.4% between June and November, which is 7.8 million more Americans living in poverty than six months prior.
The Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa has seen nonprofit organizations step up to provide critical front-line services to help those individuals and families who have been disproportionately impacted, even as they are working to meet the increase in need while their own revenue decreases. Nonprofits not considered front-line service providers, but no less critical to vibrant communities, are also struggling to survive.
The good news is there is something those of us who are fortunate to not rely on this recent round of stimulus dollars can do to help those who need it most. If you do not need this additional financial assistance this holiday season, the stimulus provides an opportunity to give back to your community. Donating part or all of your stimulus check to nonprofits serving the people of your community utilizes these dollars in a way that creates a greater impact for the most vulnerable among us.
Stimulus dollars are meant to be spent, not saved. Putting those dollars to work by supporting a nonprofit you care about and believe in is a gift to your community and those who are suffering from the far-reaching effects of COVID-19. Without increased charitable support this year, nonprofits will not only struggle to have enough to meet the needs of children, families and individuals, but many will have to make difficult budget trimming decisions and potentially be faced with closure. In fact, according to the National Council of Nonprofits, millions of nonprofit jobs have already been cut and thousands of nonprofits have permanently closed in 2020.
The federal government understands this potential crisis and has extended charitable incentives put into place by the original Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act passed in March. The universal charitable deduction allows taxpayers to take the standard deduction and then take an additional deduction for charitable contributions up to $300. This tax incentive can still be utilized for 2020 tax purposes and has been extended to those who continue to make a choice to be charitable in 2021. CFNEIA encourages all donors to work with their professional adviser to ensure charitable decisions best meet financial and philanthropic goals.
Even during these uncertain times, Americans and Iowans have continued to give. The Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa and our 23 affiliate foundations have experienced this generosity as we have worked to provide additional support to nonprofits serving those most impacted by COVID-19, helping raise over $575,000 to support coronavirus response efforts directly. Now, as the pandemic stretches on, ongoing generosity and compassion are needed more than ever.
As you assess your family’s financial needs and make the decision to make a charitable gift, the Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa can help. If you don’t have a nonprofit in mind or want to know more about local organizations involved in COVID-19 response efforts, our staff can assist you in finding a charity that matches your passion and can meet your charitable goals.
This holiday season is a great time to find joy in generosity, think of those in need, and give thanks for all we have been given. Sharing all or part of your stimulus income with a nonprofit organization is one way to express all these things.
Thank you to all individuals and families who have given during this time of extraordinary need. Thank you to all workers on the front lines keeping us safe, healthy and providing essential services. And, thank you to our nonprofit partners who are here for our community.
Kaye Englin is president and CEO of the Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa.