GUEST COLUMN: More fortunate could donate stimulus checks

On Tuesday, the U.S. Congress passed a new stimulus bill to provide Americans with some relief, including $600 stimulus checks to individuals. As it currently stands, individuals with an adjusted gross income of $75,000 or less will hopefully see these dollars in the coming weeks. This is good news for many people across our nation and right here in Iowa, especially those who will rely on these dollars to meet basic needs such as rent, food, medicine, child care and more.

COVID-19 has impacted the lives of all of us, but the most vulnerable among us have experienced the greatest hardships. The pandemic has slowed our economy, left millions unemployed, and deepened socioeconomic and racial inequity. According to a study by the University of Chicago and the University of Notre Dame, the national poverty rate increased by 2.4% between June and November, which is 7.8 million more Americans living in poverty than six months prior.

The Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa has seen nonprofit organizations step up to provide critical front-line services to help those individuals and families who have been disproportionately impacted, even as they are working to meet the increase in need while their own revenue decreases. Nonprofits not considered front-line service providers, but no less critical to vibrant communities, are also struggling to survive.