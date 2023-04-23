May is Mental Health Awareness Month in the United States.

While the stigma around mental health has long existed and remains one of the main reasons 60% of American’s who need mental health treatment never receive help, we are beginning to see change.

The COVID 19 pandemic has elevated the mental health needs of our nation. Now, more than ever, we need to reduce the stigma around mental health treatment and make these essential services available to our communities.

Did you know:

1 in 5 adults (53 million) and 1 in 5 youth aged 9-17 in the United States have a diagnosable mental health disorder.

50% of all lifetime cases of mental illness develop by age 14, 75% by age 24.

Individuals who develop a mental health disorder display symptoms and problems 7-10 years before they are diagnosed and/or treated.

Anxiety is the most common mental health condition in the United States followed by depression.

Chances are, someone you know lives with a mental health issue or problem of some kind. These conditions do not discriminate, and it is imperative that we all learn more about these disorders to be better informed and prepared to help those who are or will be impacted. Access to and availability of mental health services has been at the top of our community’s health needs assessment for many years.

Since its inception in 1949, Black Hawk-Grundy Mental Health Center Inc. has had public education as part of its core mission. In recognition of Mental Health Awareness Month, BHGMHC and the Allen Foundation we will be celebrating the fourth annual Mental Health Awareness Breakfast 7:30-9 a.m. Friday, May 12 at the Bien VenU Event Center in Cedar Falls. This event has been named “Breakfast with Bette” to recognize the contributions of Bette Wubbena, who was the driving force behind this event since it started. Proceeds from these events benefit mental health services in the Cedar Valley at a time when there has been a significant increase in the demand for those services.

Knowing how supportive the community has been of our mission over the past 74 years, we would love to fill the event center to capacity again this year. To sponsor, purchase tickets or contribute, please contact the Allen Foundation at (319) 235-3960 or visit tinyurl.com/MH-Breakfast.

Thank you for supporting individuals in our community living with mental health conditions and our organization.

