Guest Column: Meeting the challenge of teaching in a virtual world

If someone had told me back in August that we would be finishing up this academic school year from home, in a completely virtual format, I would have been inclined to tell them that wasn’t possible.

Not only would we have to completely redesign our curriculum midway through, but how could you expect to replace hands-on learning experiences such as science labs, art studios and research projects? How can you expect a student to complete their courses online if they don’t have a laptop, or stable internet connection at home? And how can we deliver them the same level of support and connectivity our students would normally receive in person over the computer?

As it happened, these were the very questions that loomed over us in early March as we prepared to transition to online coursework in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Particularly in the College of Humanities, Arts and Sciences at the University of Northern Iowa, where so much of our focus is on hands-on learning experiences, the list of challenges seemed overwhelming to me.

And yet, I’m moved, inspired and incredibly proud of the work that’s been done on our campus. During these challenging times, our faculty, staff and students have risen to the occasion and come together to forge ahead.