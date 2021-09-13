GUEST COLUMN: McCarthyism back as 'Wokeism'

During the 1950s McCarthyite period, citizens were denied opportunities to speak freely and earn livings due to political intolerance. Regrettably, that circumstance is back.

Rocker Michale Graves had a 35-city tour set (“American Prayer”), but the former Misfits singer says at least four venues have canceled him. Individuals intolerant of his conservative politics complained to the venues.

Never mind the aggrieved surely were not going to attend. They sought to exercise discretion over others’ listening choices.

Graves told Breitbart of the complainers: “These individuals are so empty and void in their own heart and soul, and in their own lives detached from God, that it actually makes them feel good to have me canceled and to think they have caused me harm and hurt.”

He went on to say: “I detest the notion that I have hate in my heart for other people. I try to see people the way God does. The way my mother brought me up to be.”

Misfits leader Glenn Danzig addressed the Graves cancelations. Punk rock, he said, could never happen in the current intolerant environment. Freedom to not only create, but to communicate one’s ideas, is necessary to making an impact. To reaching and influencing others.