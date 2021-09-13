GUEST COLUMN: McCarthyism back as 'Wokeism'

During the 1950s McCarthyite period, citizens were denied opportunities to speak freely and earn livings due to political intolerance. Regrettably, that circumstance is back.
Rocker Michale Graves had a 35-city tour set (“American Prayer”), but the former Misfits singer says at least four venues have canceled him. Individuals intolerant of his conservative politics complained to the venues.
Never mind the aggrieved surely were not going to attend. They sought to exercise discretion over others’ listening choices.
Graves told Breitbart of the complainers: “These individuals are so empty and void in their own heart and soul, and in their own lives detached from God, that it actually makes them feel good to have me canceled and to think they have caused me harm and hurt.”
He went on to say: “I detest the notion that I have hate in my heart for other people. I try to see people the way God does. The way my mother brought me up to be.”
Misfits leader Glenn Danzig addressed the Graves cancelations. Punk rock, he said, could never happen in the current intolerant environment. Freedom to not only create, but to communicate one’s ideas, is necessary to making an impact. To reaching and influencing others.
“Where is this ‘moral majority’ nonsense coming from when they’re basically the ones doing all the wrong for being so bloody judgmental and vicious against anybody that doesn’t go along with the current popular opinion,” asked John Lydon. Lydon, aka Sex Pistols’ frontman Johnny Rotten, spoke in April to the New York Post. “It’s just horribly, horribly tempestuous spoilt children coming out of colleges and universities with [expletive] for brains.”
Lydon is now a U.S. citizen. He voted for Trump, whom he’s defended. Newsweek noted some Pistols fans’ anger.
People once held fast to the noble ideal articulated by Voltaire biographer Evelyn Beatrice Hall, “I disapprove of what you say, but I’ll defend to the death your right to say it.” But now, those jutting jaws beneath the woke banner have no regard for intellectual diversity.
Intolerance despises thought variance and lashes out with claw and fang at the least hint of it. The wretch fancies itself sophisticated. The rest of us recognize the danger it poses.
Art needs freedom of choice in order to be real. That unchained expression might offer impressive substance.
There is no satisfaction for the many when all power is exercised by a repressive few.
As a country, we’ve given the world important musical styles, ones that have inspired others elsewhere to pursue their own visions. Now, another domestic invention — wokeness, the new McCarthyism — threatens to dim the torch.
