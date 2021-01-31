GUEST COLUMN: Make Iowa an education leader

I moved to Iowa in 2014 to work in the teacher education program at the University of Northern Iowa. I was excited to come to a state known for its long and celebrated history of public education, and I was especially excited to work at an institution committed to teacher professionalism that has an equally long and celebrated history. So, I have to admit it has been quite the disappointment to see state leaders work to dismantle this legacy by introducing so-called “school choice” legislation and to do so in the name of “equity” and “school improvement.”
According to Gov. Kim Reynolds and Republicans in the state Legislature, introducing “school choice” will lead to overall school improvement as measured by state test scores, and this overall improvement will alleviate historical inequalities related to social class, race, ethnicity, and disability. The problem is the evidence for these claims are weak at best.
Let’s start with the idea of using public funding to send children to private schools. Common sense tells us private schools generally outperform public schools. Right? A recent study published in the journal Educational Researcher by University of Virginia professors Robert Pianta and Arya Ansari offers important insight. This longitudinal study followed over 1,000 students to see if those who attended private schools had better outcomes, not just in test scores but other measures such as graduation rates, college attendance, etc. At first glance, their data show that students with a history of private school enrollment perform better over a whole range of measures. However, by controlling for variables such as family income and neighborhood characteristics, the advantages of private schooling disappear. In other words, private schools don’t outperform public schools. Differences between the two sectors has more to do with student characteristics than instructional practices.
We can also look outside the U.S. to gain further insight into the effectiveness of “school choice.” Nations all around the world have experimented with “school choice” programs. What does the research say about these systems? To answer this, let’s look at Sweden.
Sweden introduced a nationwide voucher school program in the 1990s. What can we say about the Swedish experience? First, Sweden’s performance has plunged on international comparative assessments since 2000 by going from one of the top-performing nations in the world to one performing on par with the U.S. and UK (a scandalous outcome for a Nordic nation). Second, and more troubling, “school choice” has led to wide scale student sorting based on social class, race, and ethnicity. So, overall performance is down and segregation has increased. It is an outcome that is consistent with evidence from “choice” policies around the world from Chile to the UK.
The point I am trying to make is this: There is little evidence that “school choice” policies will lead to achievement gains and good evidence it will further sort student populations. This a troubling prospect for a system that is already highly segregated by social class, race, and ethnicity.
It is important to remember that “school choice” is one part of the education reform program first launched during the George W. Bush administration with bipartisan support. Reformers claimed raising academic standards, increasing testing, holding schools and teachers accountable for student test scores, expanding the use of technology, and introducing market incentives would lead to overall system improvement and would eliminate achievement gaps. Evidence from the National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP) and the Programme for International Student Assessment (PISA) demonstrates that for all the billions of dollars spent and disruption visited on our schools we have nothing to show for it.
So, why do we continue to go down this path? Part of the answer is simple inertia. Conservatives have championed “school choice” for decades. The origins of choice go back to the 1950s when the first voucher programs were introduced by Southern segregationists to beat back federal desegregation policies and by economists, such as Milton Friedman, to create a free market of public schools. Those ideas became mainstream Republican policy after Ronald Reagan and were largely adopted by the Democratic Party in the Bush and Obama eras. In other words, our collective conversation around schooling and education reform is stuck in a rut.
Another part of the answer is that decades of bipartisan support coupled with the rise of a new breed of wealthy philanthropists intent on reforming public education has constructed a vast institutional infrastructure to advance these policies. The political landscape of education policy is dominated by networks of think tanks, advocacy organizations, media outlets, etc. that use tax-exempt philanthropic funding to lobby lawmakers and rally public support for these policies. The Walton Family Foundation, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundations, and the DeVos Family Foundation spend millions of dollars every year to advance these policies, and there are many, many more. As Upton Sinclair once remarked, it is difficult to get a man to understand something when his salary depends upon his not understanding it. And, there are a lot of people who are earning a healthy income to make “school choice” policies a reality.
Defenders of public schools and the Democratic Party in Iowa are currently mobilizing to resist this most recent push for “school choice.” I am happy to see this mobilization, but I do have an uncomfortable question to ask: What is it exactly that you are defending? Our schools are profoundly unequal, and decades of reform have deprofessionalized and demoralized our teaching corps to the point that young people are no longer considering a career in education. The issues facing public education in Iowa and the U.S.. will not be resolved by technocratic tweaks and market incentives.
It is not enough to defend public education. We must start a new conversation on how we can transform the system.
What is needed now is imagination and leadership, and I believe that Iowa can once again set the example for the rest of the nation. The evidence for how to create innovative, imaginative institutions is clear. Put the right people in charge of making decisions, give them the resources they need, and get out of the way.
Instead of pursuing the top-down, failed policies of the past we should work to foster local experimentation. If state leaders are serious about fostering substantive, positive change then they should begin by ensuring that every school receives adequate and equitable funding and then get out of the way. Instead of centralizing authority in Des Moines, we should decentralize decision-making to individual districts and schools and help local districts create new collaborative structures that bring parents, teachers, and researchers together to chart a new course for our schools. Let’s create hundreds of experiments across the state and create ways for teachers and communities to share ideas and innovative practices.
It is time to purge the lobbyists and money changers from the temple of our democracy and put parents and educators in charge. Iowa was once a leader in public education, and it can be so once again. All that is needed is imagination and the will to act.
Scott Ellison is an associate professor of educational foundations specializing in global and national trends in education policy. The opinions expressed here are those of the author and do not imply endorsement by the University of Northern Iowa.