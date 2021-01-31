GUEST COLUMN: Make Iowa an education leader

Defenders of public schools and the Democratic Party in Iowa are currently mobilizing to resist this most recent push for “school choice.” I am happy to see this mobilization, but I do have an uncomfortable question to ask: What is it exactly that you are defending? Our schools are profoundly unequal, and decades of reform have deprofessionalized and demoralized our teaching corps to the point that young people are no longer considering a career in education. The issues facing public education in Iowa and the U.S.. will not be resolved by technocratic tweaks and market incentives.

It is not enough to defend public education. We must start a new conversation on how we can transform the system.

What is needed now is imagination and leadership, and I believe that Iowa can once again set the example for the rest of the nation. The evidence for how to create innovative, imaginative institutions is clear. Put the right people in charge of making decisions, give them the resources they need, and get out of the way.