GUEST COLUMN: Make compromise great again

President Abraham Lincoln once said, “If destruction be our lot we must ourselves be its author and finisher. As a nation of freemen we must live through all time or die by suicide.”

Our 16th president was correct when pointing out that the United States is more likely to fall by our own hands than those of an outside force. 2020 has certainly shown us just how much harm we can cause when we forget our American values and divide ourselves strictly along political party lines.

I was still living in Washington, D.C., as nationwide protests began to engulf our country last spring. The city was boarded up as if in a war zone or expecting a massive hurricane. National monuments and veterans’ memorials were defaced with graffiti. It was difficult to walk down the street without hearing some sort of altercation. Neighbors were destroying neighbors’ property. Businesses were set on fire. As anger and emotion flooded the minds of Americans they turned not to civil discourse, but to destruction.