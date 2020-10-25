GUEST COLUMN: Maintaining your well-being during a pandemic

We are all doing our best to navigate living in the midst of a pandemic. We are being pulled in many directions, not always knowing where we are going, why we are going there, and once there, realizing that we are expected to be everything to everyone. Can you relate? This is overwhelming and can have a profound impact on our own well-being. You may be wondering: “What can I do about it? How can I focus on my own well-being and do everything else that needs to be done?” The answer is with small deliberate steps every day.

The first step is prioritizing well-being. As adults, we often tend to the needs of those around us. Then, if there is time, we attend to our own. The problem is there is never enough time and we end up neglecting ourselves and our well-being. Over time the daily stressors will accumulate, eventually reaching a tipping point. When we reach the tipping point we are no longer able to support others and have a lower threshold for coping with additional stressors. It can result in a vicious cycle. To help and support those you love, you have to start by taking care of yourself, focusing on your well-being.