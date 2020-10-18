GUEST COLUMN: Maintaining our rights means voting for Biden

Our liberties and rights are preserved by brave soldiers, sailors, airmen, and Marines who are willing to put their lives on the line to protect our freedom. Yet, remarkably, according to multiple verified press reports including Fox News, President Trump has said he views those who risk everything for their country as “losers” and “suckers.” Trump has not even confronted Russian President Putin despite public reports that Russia paid bounties to the Taliban for American soldiers killed in Afghanistan. Not a single word.

President Trump seems to care even less about ordinary Americans. Trump’s failure to level with the nation about COVID-19’s dangers has resulted in the deaths of more than 215,000 Americans, with numbers rising daily. Despite only having less than 5 percent of the world’s population, America accounts for around 20 percent of the world’s deaths due to COVID-19.

As we saw during Trump’s stay at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, he is willing to endanger the lives of his own Secret Service detail for a photo op car drive to wave at supporters. And he showed a wanton disregard for the entire White House staff when he returned from the hospital, taking off his mask despite almost certainly still being contagious. This is not what the White House staff, Iowans and all Americans need and deserve in a leader.