GUEST COLUMN: Maintain security while working remotely

Each day more businesses are allowing their staff to work remotely. Although keeping staff and clients safe is a priority for all, there are a few IT security measures to remember when working remotely.
Working remotely in a secure environment is more than just bringing home your laptop. Sadly, hackers are ready to take advantage of those who do not take measures seriously. Here are just a few tips to ensure you are being secure when working remote:
1) VPN – Make sure your computer is set so that it can safely connect to your company’s private network. This includes making sure that the network at your office is set up to limit those who can gain access with their computer.
2) Multi-factor authorization (MFA) and log ins – Whenever using your computer and applications, the more you use MFA, the safer. For some applications that’s as easy as confirming a code you get from your phone. Also disable any automatic log ins. It’s one thing to leave your passwords automatically enabled at the office (which is still a BIG no-no) but it’s another when random outside people, have access to your computer. This could be as serious as a hacker searching you out or it can be as innocent as your child mistakenly reading or erasing your work.
3) Cover up that camera – Have a camera on your computer? Hackers love taking control of people’s cameras ... and don’t rely on that little light to tell you if it was on or off. There are a number of inexpensive devices that can be mounted on your laptop or for a cheap option, simply tear a small piece of a Post It Note, and cover the camera. Besides that, on an innocent level, sometimes people just forget their camera was left on. So what you THOUGHT was a voice conference call with your co-workers could actually have been a video conference, with you wearing your PJ’s.
4) Home network – When was the last time you changed the password for your home router? How secure is the password? Did you make sure your network name was void of any cute personal info like “JonesFamilyof3”? Keep in mind that you are not just worried about your work computer, but if ANY computer on your home network is compromised, it could potential lead to scary results for any computer on that network.
5) Double check emails – Hackers will often try to sneak around firewalls, email filters, and more by sending sneaky phishing scam emails that look like they are from co-workers. Double check the email address and if the request involves giving away any sort of information or money, be sure to call the sender to confirm the request.
6) Your work computer is your work computer – Since you are working remote, you may be tempted to jump on your personal email account. Personal email accounts are flooded with scam emails and potential threats. Besides the risk of losing all your data, the last thing you want is to tell your boss the reason your work computer has been compromised was because you were checking your personal email account, and couldn’t help but to open that email from an overseas prince who wanted to help make you rich.
There are more things you can do to make sure you are working securely, but these steps are a great start. When it comes to your business data, most say to themselves, “No one would ever want our information, what are they going to do with it?” The answer is hackers don’t want your data. They want YOU to want YOUR data. With increased amount of ransomware, be careful that you don’t lose access to your data. Imagine what you would do without having access to your own data? When you consider secure remote options, don’t forget to talk to your IT director or IT company.
Chuck Rowe is president of ACES, an IT managed service provider, who has been in the business for over 25 years.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.