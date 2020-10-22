GUEST COLUMN: Love of country and self requires the love of truth

Saul Alinsky, 1960s community organizer, author of “Rules for Radicals” and numerous other works, said, “The first step in community organization is community disorganization. The disruption of the present organization is the first step toward community organization. Present arrangements must be disorganized if they are to be displaced by new patterns. ... All change means disorganization of the old and organization of the new.”
Upon close examination, many conclude this applies to Democrats, Black Lives Matter, and Antifa. For sure, it’s BLM. According to Breitbart (July 7): “BLM co-founder Patrisse Cullors called on Democrats to make ‘sea changes’ to their party platform and adopt radical legislation that calls to defund the police force, eliminate both the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) and the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), and close all federal prisons and immigration detention centers, alongside various other radical demands — otherwise, “any claims of allyship and solidarity with our work to fight for black liberation are for naught.” This is community disorganization.
I was raised an FDR Democrat, erroneously thinking they sided with the little guy against corrupt, fat-cat Republicans. Fast forward to the 21st century, clearly the paradox of role reversal is self-evident: Democrats today are the crony capitalists (capitalist in name only — billionaires, aka Democrats, who despise the little guys — employees, small business owners, farmers, Christians ... Hillary Clinton’s “deplorables” and Obama’s “bitter” people). Summarizing Alex Gangitano in The Hill (Dec. 19) around 70–90% of Silicon Valley financially support Democrats. Meanwhile, many Republicans defend the little guys buried under the mountain of Obama/Biden taxes and regulations they dredged up (Waters of the United States, for example).
But wait! It turns out Republicans are not a monolith. There remain some Republicans in name only, RINOs, who hate President Trump even more than the crony-capitalist Democrats. So, it turns out, it’s not the Democrats against the Republicans, a phony construct; it’s the haves against the have nots, the powerful elites (crony Democrats and RINOs) against powerless, ordinary Americans; the Swamp against the Swamp Drainer: President Trump. So, what’s the Swamp’s plan for vaporizing Trump? Borrowing from Alinsky: “If you push a negative hard and deep enough it will break through into its own counterside” and “Pick the target, freeze it, personalize it, and polarize it.” Think of the four-year, now-debunked Russia collusion insurrection: pick, freeze, personalize, and polarize the target, Trump.
Upon even closer examination, Alinsky’s quotations above reveal President Trump is paradoxically disorganizing the crony-capitalist Democrats/RINOs. What’s his target? Their Swamp! We deplorables want the Swamp drained before it drowns us. So, each side is fighting for its survival, its victory. For Trump, it’s for us deplorables and our values: love of country, faith, and family — our culture, our American Dream; for the Swamp, it’s their power and control of America and the world. (Ever hear the term “globalist?”) What is the Swamp doing to win? Lying about Trump and anyone who supports him. How?
Charlottesville lie (Aug. 15, 2017): President Trump said in a press conference, “I think there’s blame on both sides. ... There were very fine people on both sides ... that neo-Nazis and white supremacists there should be condemned totally.”
What did Joe Biden tweet on Oct. 8? “Time and time again, President Trump has refused to condemn white supremacy and stoked the flames of hate for political gain.”
More Democrat lies: “Republicans are going to raid Medicare/Social Security” while showing Granny in a wheelchair being pushed over a cliff. (Actually, in 2012 Obama “transferred” $716 billion from Medicare to fund Obamacare while Trump will repay the deferred payroll taxes from the general fund); or, “Prescription drugs are too high! Fixed: (Sept. 13): Trump lowered prices through the Favored Nation Clause.)
By the way, see www.woodsoncenter.org. Its “Campaign 1776” tells the truth about BLM and the deceitful “1619 Project.” Robert Woodson, not a “modern” Democrat, is Black despite what Joe Biden says!
We “deplorable” Democrats — hard-working, freedom and country-loving Americans regardless of ethnicity, gender, creed — are no longer being duped and dumped. We are fleeing today’s “modern” collectivists/anarchists before they pick, freeze, personalize, and polarize us, too. Love of country and self requires the love of truth.
Larry Van Oort of Cedar Falls is a retired businessman and teacher.
