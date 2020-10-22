GUEST COLUMN: Love of country and self requires the love of truth

But wait! It turns out Republicans are not a monolith. There remain some Republicans in name only, RINOs, who hate President Trump even more than the crony-capitalist Democrats. So, it turns out, it’s not the Democrats against the Republicans, a phony construct; it’s the haves against the have nots, the powerful elites (crony Democrats and RINOs) against powerless, ordinary Americans; the Swamp against the Swamp Drainer: President Trump. So, what’s the Swamp’s plan for vaporizing Trump? Borrowing from Alinsky: “If you push a negative hard and deep enough it will break through into its own counterside” and “Pick the target, freeze it, personalize it, and polarize it.” Think of the four-year, now-debunked Russia collusion insurrection: pick, freeze, personalize, and polarize the target, Trump.

Upon even closer examination, Alinsky’s quotations above reveal President Trump is paradoxically disorganizing the crony-capitalist Democrats/RINOs. What’s his target? Their Swamp! We deplorables want the Swamp drained before it drowns us. So, each side is fighting for its survival, its victory. For Trump, it’s for us deplorables and our values: love of country, faith, and family — our culture, our American Dream; for the Swamp, it’s their power and control of America and the world. (Ever hear the term “globalist?”) What is the Swamp doing to win? Lying about Trump and anyone who supports him. How?