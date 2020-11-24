GUEST COLUMN: Local pastors promote mask wearing

The guest column of Nov. 19 — “Local Pastors Oppose Mask Mandate” — does not represent all Iowa pastors.
The two greatest commandments that Jesus gave are to love God and love neighbor (Mark 12: 28-31).
That the governor has come around to a more forceful position on masks as a necessity to so care for neighbor reflects this core Gospel tenet. That same command is also why many pastors have been adamant about masking: We are charged with caring for God’s people, and to wear a mask is to care about the neighbor. We lift up Philippians 2 as the example of the self-sacrificial love we are called to by Jesus who took on human form and gave his life in love for many.
Martin Luther, in various teachings, taught that God works through civil authorities and the law to bring about justice and peace.
It is in this realm that we see Gov. Kim Reynolds most recent proclamations as good and necessary for the health and well-being of all God’s children.
If there is any tyranny, it is in thinking that one’s freedom to do whatever one pleases is more important than how the actions that stem from that freedom may impact another. One’s freedom to not mask stops where another’s right to be kept safe from a deadly pathogen begins.
We are deeply troubled by the willingness of others to disregard civil laws that are designed to protect us, our neighbors and the most vulnerable ones among us.
Such willing disregard for laws also places an extraordinary burden on the medical community and must come as a slap in the face to all those serving who are beyond exhausted as they continue to deal with the ramifications of this deadly and rapidly spiraling-out-of-control virus.
We, the undersigned, believe that religion, science, medicine and good government must be partners in this endeavor of saving lives, and we are grateful for the governor’s stronger stance. Our churches are still actively engaged in worship and ministry, even as we seek to protect the lives of those whom God has called us to serve.
Our identity is in Christ, and nothing can hide or obscure that.
Pastor Beth A. Olson, St Timothy Lutheran Church, Hudson; Pastor Amy Eisenmann, Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Cedar Falls; Pastor Brian King, Nazareth Lutheran Church, Cedar Falls; Pastor Brian Julin-McCleary, St. John Lutheran Church, Cedar Falls; Pastor Denny Hanson, Nazareth Lutheran Church, Cedar Falls; Pastor Jeff Blank, Trinity American Lutheran Church, Waterloo; Pastor Kristen Corr-Rod, American Lutheran Church, Jesup; Pastor Gary Johnson, Redeemer, Washburn; Pastor Jim Knudson, retired; Pastor Greg DeBoer, Immanuel Lutheran, Independence; Pastor Kim Swenson; Pastor Tom Jones, retired; Pastor Gary Heidt-Johnson, Zion Lutheran, Waterloo; Pastor Bob Ericson, Nazareth Evangelical Lutheran Church, Cedar Falls.
