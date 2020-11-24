GUEST COLUMN: Local pastors promote mask wearing

The guest column of Nov. 19 — “Local Pastors Oppose Mask Mandate” — does not represent all Iowa pastors.

The two greatest commandments that Jesus gave are to love God and love neighbor (Mark 12: 28-31).

That the governor has come around to a more forceful position on masks as a necessity to so care for neighbor reflects this core Gospel tenet. That same command is also why many pastors have been adamant about masking: We are charged with caring for God’s people, and to wear a mask is to care about the neighbor. We lift up Philippians 2 as the example of the self-sacrificial love we are called to by Jesus who took on human form and gave his life in love for many.

Martin Luther, in various teachings, taught that God works through civil authorities and the law to bring about justice and peace.

It is in this realm that we see Gov. Kim Reynolds most recent proclamations as good and necessary for the health and well-being of all God’s children.

If there is any tyranny, it is in thinking that one’s freedom to do whatever one pleases is more important than how the actions that stem from that freedom may impact another. One’s freedom to not mask stops where another’s right to be kept safe from a deadly pathogen begins.