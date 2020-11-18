GUEST COLUMN: Local pastors oppose mask mandate

Whereas, God is the sole creator of the Earth and man, being made directly in his image, is the apex of His creation; and
Whereas, God is the ultimate and highest authority, and his laws are the highest laws; and
Whereas, masks cover the image of God by obscuring personal identity and violate the holy law of God by restraining the healthy in place of the symptomatic sick; and
Whereas, the Constitution of the state of Iowa and the Constitution of the United States recognize the right of the people to assemble peaceably with no abridgement; and
Whereas, the governor has no constitutional authority to decree law to the rightful citizens of Iowa; and
Whereas, clergy is commissioned to preach the whole counsel of God’s word and to be a conscience to a wicked world that is often ruled by tyrants.
Now therefore, we, ministers of the Gospel, by the power and authority vested in us by God Almighty, order and direct the following:
That Gov. Kimberly K. Reynolds retracts her unconstitutional and oppressive mandates that require the citizens of Iowa to cover the image of God by covering their personal identity with a mask and the mandates that abridge the citizens of Iowa from exercising their God given right to peaceably assemble. We recognize and uphold the governor’s right to strongly recommend actions be taken in the interest of public safety as the extent of her constitutional authority.
That the Iowa Legislature reconvenes with the express purpose to fulfill their legislative duty by ending the unlawful proclamation of disaster emergency. We also call upon the Iowa Legislature to fulfill their oath to uphold the Constitution of Iowa by checking the tyrannical powers that have been exercised by the executive branch.
Further, we resolve to defy the governor’s unlawful decrees and to direct our churchmen to ignore her unauthoritative mandates by teaching that rebellion to tyrants is obedience to God.
Thus, may our Heavenly Father rule and his laws be obeyed,
This column was submitted by Pastor Keeton Wainscott, Calvary Baptist Church, Waterloo; the Rev. Cary Gordon of Cornerstone World Outreach in Sioux City; Pastor Michael Demastus of the Fort Des Moines Church of Christ in Des Moines; the Rev. Christian Shields of Christian Life Church of Cedar Rapids; and Pastor Sam Jones, Faith Baptist Church, Hudson.
