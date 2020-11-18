GUEST COLUMN: Local pastors oppose mask mandate

Whereas, God is the sole creator of the Earth and man, being made directly in his image, is the apex of His creation; and

Whereas, God is the ultimate and highest authority, and his laws are the highest laws; and

Whereas, masks cover the image of God by obscuring personal identity and violate the holy law of God by restraining the healthy in place of the symptomatic sick; and

Whereas, the Constitution of the state of Iowa and the Constitution of the United States recognize the right of the people to assemble peaceably with no abridgement; and

Whereas, the governor has no constitutional authority to decree law to the rightful citizens of Iowa; and

Whereas, clergy is commissioned to preach the whole counsel of God’s word and to be a conscience to a wicked world that is often ruled by tyrants.

Now therefore, we, ministers of the Gospel, by the power and authority vested in us by God Almighty, order and direct the following: