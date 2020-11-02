GUEST COLUMN: Let's plan now for COVID vaccine

From that point on, all students and school personnel in any school would be vaccinated. No student can attend public school in Iowa without an immunization record including polio and MMR shots, that’s why polio is a dim memory and there were only two measles cases in Iowa in 2019. We have to apply the same logic here.

Of course there are barriers, legal and logistical, that would have to be dealt with, but a task force of nurses, teachers and epidemiologists along with the IDPH could readily identify these and set up the process of getting vaccines distributed equally to all 99 counties. Some of the vaccines may have to be refrigerated at -70C. If two doses over one month are required, then both doses would have to be from the same manufacturer. These are problems, but they can be anticipated if we begin now to plan.

We can guarantee the safety of the vaccines by proceeding as New York and California are proposing with independent review boards. Iowa has world-class schools of nursing, medicine, pharmacy and public health, why not use their staff and faculty on a similar board? At that point before any vaccine is given to a child in Iowa there would have been Phase III testing, FDA approval, the state’s own verification and, finally, only people who have already been vaccinated would be giving the shots.