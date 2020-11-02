GUEST COLUMN: Let's plan now for COVID vaccine

We could vaccinate every child in Iowa against COVID-19 in one week using the resources we already have once a safe, effective and peer-reviewed vaccine becomes available.
The events of the last year and last week should have convinced us all the pandemic is real, deadly and disastrous. The Iowa Department of Public Health is now holding meetings to prepare for distribution of COVID vaccine in Iowa in 2021. We are all stakeholders in this process and should contribute to the discussion.
Putting nurses, doctors and teachers -- the front-line personnel -- in charge of vaccines as soon as they are available by the millions will allow us to distribute them as rapidly as possible. Making the process utterly transparent will allow every parent to know their children are getting safe and effective shots as soon as any other child in Iowa. Making children the priority would allow us to get schools open again -- safely.
How would we do this? Every nurse in Iowa can give a darn good shot. If each of us would volunteer two or four hours at a nearby school, the teachers and principals there could line up their students six feet apart and wearing masks in the gyms, lunch room and auditoriums. Nurses’ credentials can be verified online in seconds; they could then put on PPEs and give shots. School personnel could do the necessary paperwork beforehand (consents, vaccination information sheet, HIPPA waiver, etc.) and record the vaccination in IRIS, the existing automated Iowa vaccination record.
From that point on, all students and school personnel in any school would be vaccinated. No student can attend public school in Iowa without an immunization record including polio and MMR shots, that’s why polio is a dim memory and there were only two measles cases in Iowa in 2019. We have to apply the same logic here.
Of course there are barriers, legal and logistical, that would have to be dealt with, but a task force of nurses, teachers and epidemiologists along with the IDPH could readily identify these and set up the process of getting vaccines distributed equally to all 99 counties. Some of the vaccines may have to be refrigerated at -70C. If two doses over one month are required, then both doses would have to be from the same manufacturer. These are problems, but they can be anticipated if we begin now to plan.
We can guarantee the safety of the vaccines by proceeding as New York and California are proposing with independent review boards. Iowa has world-class schools of nursing, medicine, pharmacy and public health, why not use their staff and faculty on a similar board? At that point before any vaccine is given to a child in Iowa there would have been Phase III testing, FDA approval, the state’s own verification and, finally, only people who have already been vaccinated would be giving the shots.
This should reassure the many people who are dubious about the COVID-19 vaccines because, frankly, they’ve been lied to by political leadership. President Trump lives in a fantasy where COVID will just "disappear"; Gov. Kim Reynolds ignored the Iowa Medical Society requests to shut down the state in early April, lied about PPE availability and then overrode local officials in keeping the Waterloo Tyson’s plant open, causing the largest single outbreak in the U.S.; Sen. Joni Ernst evidently believes health care workers have created 200,000 deaths out of thin air. Having them direct our efforts has been akin to have Flat-Earthers running the FAA, flying your plane and operating air traffic control.
Plan N, as we are proposing here, gets the vaccines out into the community far faster than the alternative, which is distributing them in the privatized manner that flu shots are currently done. It is equitable, so that we don’t learn, as with PPE distribution, that some billionaire is wearing N95s while hospital and nursing home personnel can’t get them. If a student at East High in Waterloo knows the students at West High are getting their shots on the same day, then there can be no charges of experimentation or discrimination.
To those who charge that we are politicizing a health care crisis, we reply that this crisis was created by political and economic choices. COVID-19 is a zoonotic disease that, like many others, is linked to global deforestation and climate change. It became a pandemic because of failures to take basic public health measures in Iowa and the United States as a whole. We need to begin to correct these inequities in society as we proceed so that, for example, we vaccinate prisoners and nursing home residents ahead of the general population since they are at far greater risk.
Only a fool believes that a safe, effective and peer-reviewed COVID-19 vaccine will be available before 2021 -- otherwise we would be using the useless Russian vaccine now. But it would be just as foolish not to prepare now to stop this epidemic with the tools we already have. So, wear your masks (correctly!), wash your hands and maintain social distancing. And let the IDPH know your thoughts about how we can distribute the vaccine.
Alan Rausch is a registered nurse who in Nashua. He began working on the surgical wards at Veterans Medical Center in Iowa City; he is currently a front-line worker.
