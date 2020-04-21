GUEST COLUMN: Let’s pause to think about some things

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Why has so much of the political discussion boiled down to hostile questions and answers at press conferences and in political analyses on TV, radio, in print and on the internet?

We really shouldn’t be surprised. We’ve had almost two decades of “derangement syndromes” focused on our presidents. The ability of politicians to come together in bipartisan cooperation ended sometime after 9/11.

Our frames of reference have changed so let’s think about new questions we’ve been asking. I’m not going to deal with the “big 3” most common topics — number of diagnoses, number of deaths, and “how long until the economy is open and I get to work?”

Let’s think about drug development and approval protocol. It occurs to me that our process is set up for the slow and deliberate process for non-crises times, and that may be fine. But as we learn about the process for developing and approving an eventual vaccine, which is the only answer for getting back to “normal,” we should ask, “why does the peacetime protocol have to apply?” Perhaps there’s a good reason, but my money is on our ability to do things differently, more quickly, and effectively, in this emergency.