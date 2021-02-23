GUEST COLUMN: Let’s make Iowa public schools great again

The truth is the Iowa Republican Party is being led by radicals who do not believe public education is important — or worse, who believe public schools are being used to brainwash our children. It sounds kooky when you say it out loud, but these beliefs are why the 2020 Iowa Republican Party platform<https://urldefense.proofpoint.com/v2/url?u=https-3A__d3n8a8pro7vhmx.cloudfront.net_iowagop_pages_10_attachments_original_1602600276_2020-5FIowaRepublicanPlatform-5F-2D-5F-5F-5FFINAL.pdf-3F1602600276&d=DwIF-g&c=UCja3IwhyjPGYeHcG7oIbg&r=0oyvec3azZ07-FJz-Vyakil761P_VciM6sypUUcqC_Y&m=5oYyYZs8_1QZrpAVAR4_rRQmiDDx7w9beWFsXpGu2no&s=Ta2pKICXdheFwdHipBfDdiciEQrw6lXqeS9n07LuTUM&e= > explicitly endorsed private school vouchers and called for the abolishment of the federal Department of Education. If they sound radical or out of touch to you, you are not alone. Today’s GOP is not your grandparents’ Republican Party.