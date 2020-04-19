GUEST COLUMN: Lessons from the 1918 pandemic

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

As the country confronts the COVID-19 pandemic, revisiting an earlier epidemic may provide a little perspective. Epidemics that occur when a population is exposed to a disease for the first time inflict great damage because the people have never had an opportunity to develop immunity to it.

One of world’s worst pandemics occurred in 1918 with an influenza virus. It killed anywhere from 40 or 50 million to 100 million worldwide. According to John Barry’s book “The Great Influenza,” probably 670,000 deaths in the U.S. were due to the influenza.

The first major outbreak started in an army camp in Funston, Kan., in March 1918. Infected soldiers moving from camp to camp spread the disease and 30 of the largest cities near the camps also suffered outbreaks that spring. The first wave of the influenza was not particularly lethal. Of the 1,185 men hospitalized in Camp Funston, only 38 died. But as the virus adapted to humans, the second wave became more dangerous in the late summer and fall.